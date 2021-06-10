5 things that went wrong for Boston Celtics in the 2020-21 NBA season

Despite having an average run in the 2020-21 NBA regular season, the Boston Celtics managed to feature in postseason action. Thanks to an exceptional performance from Jayson Tatum, the Celtics overcame the Washington Wizards in the play-in tournament to clinch the seventh seed in the East.

This season, the Boston Celtics had their worst win percentage (36-36) since 2013-14, when they missed the playoffs after a 25-57 run. While the peculiar nature of the 2020-21 NBA season helped the Celtics make the postseason, the franchise endured an indifferent campaign.

On that note, let's have a look at the top five things that went wrong for the Boston Celtics in the 2020-21 NBA season.

#1 The Boston Celtics were plagued with injuries

Kemba Walker of the Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics struggled to keep their starters healthy during the season. It was similar to the Brooklyn Nets' situation, where their power trio played only eight games together due to injury.

Jayson Tatum of the Celtics was limited to 64 games out of a potential 72, while Jaylen Brown played in 58 and was unavailable for the playoffs. Marcus Smart and Kemba Walker featured in fewer games, tallying 48 and 43, respectively.

As a result, the Boston Celtics did not build the much-needed chemistry to ensure maximum production. Players were tasked with keeping the team afloat without getting adequate support to pull things off.

#2 The Boston Celtics' overreliance on Jayson Tatum for points

Jayson Tatum (#0) of the Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum featured in the most games among the Boston Celtics' starting five and was relied heavily for points. The 22-year-old was impressive in offense, as he led the team in scoring and helped pull off one of the league's most historic comebacks.

Jay Tatum went off‼️



Play-in/Playoff stats:



🍀 33.8 PPG

🍀 6.2 RPG

🍀 4.5 APG

🍀 .939 FT (62-66)

🍀 2 50-point games#DukeintheNBA @jaytatum0 pic.twitter.com/uexO9J7SrI — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) June 2, 2021

Although Tatum was explosive, he could not guarantee wins in every game. That was because his teammates did not always come to the fore to complement his efforts.

Tatum finished the regular season with an average of 26.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.2 steals. It was his best scoring season in the NBA and was instrumental in the Boston Celtics making the playoffs. However, the Celtics were sent home early by the Nets.

#3 The Boston Celtics' defense was poor

Marcus Smart (#36) of the Boston Celtics

Despite Marcus Smart's consistent and impressive defensive displays, the Boston Celtics couldn't put up much fight defending the ball. The team finished the regular season ranked a lowly 14th in defensive rating (112.5).

The Celtics allowed 111.2 opposition points per game and also had issues defending the perimeter. They ranked 22nd in defensive rebounding.

#4 The Boston Celtics failed to convert from the free-throw line

Tacko Fall (#99) of the Boston Celtics

Making free throws is as important as scoring from the field, as it allows players to pick up points missed in open play or get extra points. However, the Boston Celtics posted one of the worst records from the charity line in the 2020-21 regular season.

The Celtics finished the season ranked 16th, registering a free-throw percentage of 0.775. They squandered the chance to add to their overall tally by shooting poorly from the free-throw line. Tacko Fall was the worst free-throw shooter for the Celtics, averaging a dismal 33.3% from the line.

#5 The Boston Celtics' squad depth

The Boston Celtics bench

The Boston Celtics have struggled with having enough quality on the bench to continue the work started by their startling lineup. When the starters are resting, the bench is supposed to keep the team in the game, but that has not been the case with the Celtics.

None of the Boston Celtics' reserves averaged double figures in the regular season. That hindered the team's ability to pull off comebacks, which eventually proved to be their undoing.

Edited by BH