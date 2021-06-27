5 things that went wrong for Brooklyn Nets in the 2020-21 NBA Season

The Brooklyn Nets had a season they ought to be proud of despite falling against the Milwaukee Bucks in Round 2 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. With Steve Nash at the helm, the Nets put together a super team that looked quite likely to win the championship.

Although the Nets did not go all the way this year, they had a decent run for a team that has not built enough chemistry. Nash was in his rookie season as a head coach and had to organize a team of superstars. Kevin Durant just returned from injury after missing the entire 2019-20 season, while James Harden joined midway through the season.

Given the conditions surrounding the Brooklyn Nets, the franchise did a great job in managing proceedings. Even though they did not reach the heights many expected them to, they remain the most feared team in the NBA at the moment.

On that note, let's take a look at the top five things that went wrong for the Brooklyn Nets in the 2020-21 NBA season.

#1 Joe Harris was not reliable

Joe Harris was one of the best catch-and-shoot three-point shooters during the regular season. However, he struggled to find his range in the postseason, which cost the Brooklyn Nets dearly.

Harris was reliable and red-hot from downtown for the better part of the regular season. Apart from the power trio, he created another option for the Brooklyn Nets' offense, as he had a high chance of getting open looks.

The 29-year-old led the league in three-point shooting during the regular season (47.5%) and averaged 14.1 points. But his shooting accuracy dropped drastically in the second round of the playoffs.

After setting a franchise record for most threes in the first half of an NBA game against the Boston Celtics, he failed to maintain that level of productivity in the second round. His shooting was especially needed then, as Harden and Irving were sidelined due to injury.

#2 The Brooklyn Nets did not pay attention to defense

The Brooklyn Nets had the most lethal offensive unit in the league by a wide margin but were one of the worst defensive teams. They looked to continue outscoring the opposition; while that worked well during the regular season, that ploy didn't quite work out in the playoffs.

Their roster is built around offensive-minded individuals who are not considered defensive powerhouses. While the Brooklyn Nets led the league in offensive rating (118.3), they fared poorly in defense, as they finished the regular season ranked 23rd in defensive rating (113.8).

