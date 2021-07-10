5 things that went wrong for Denver Nuggets in the 2020-21 NBA season

The Denver Nuggets started the 2020-21 NBA season with the same intensity they displayed while completing their 2019-20 campaign. Although they fell to the LA Lakers in the 2020 NBA playoffs, it was an impeccable run.

The Denver Nuggets finished third in the 2020-21 NBA Western Conference standings. Their third-placed finish was mainly due to the heroics of Nikola Jokic. The Serbian was able to carry the team despite losing Jamal Murray to injury late in the season.

Although a lot was expected from the regular season MVP, he failed to help his team to a deeper run in the NBA playoffs. The Denver Nuggets fell to the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference Semi-finals.

With the 2021 offseason fast approaching, the Nuggets will be looking to change a few things to strengthen their roster. They have impeccable talent in their ranks, but a few changes are needed if the team are to contend for the NBA championship.

On that note, let's take a look at five things that went wrong for the Denver Nuggets in the 2020-21 NBA season.

#1 The dreadful end to their 2021 NBA playoffs run

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets walks off the court after being ejected for a play involving Cameron Payne #15 of the Phoenix Suns in Game Four of the Western Conference second-round playoff series

The Denver Nuggets' end to the 2021 NBA playoffs was difficult to watch. It was an overall abysmal display as they were blown away by the Phoenix Suns.

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets overcame the Portland Trail Blazers in the previous round, but faced an insurmountable opposition in the Suns. Their experience in defeating the Trail Blazers, a backcourt-dominated team, was not relevant against the Suns' backcourt duo of Chris Paul and Devin Booker, resulting in a sweep.

The Nuggets' HC still can't believe that Nikola Jokic ejection. https://t.co/HL3e4duZnX pic.twitter.com/oiEMN3VjWH — theScore (@theScore) June 14, 2021

Nikola Jokic, who was lauded for being the first second-round pick to win the MVP title and was also the first MVP in franchise history, was ejected in Game 4. His swipe at Cameron Payne was deemed unnecessary contact and the call was a flagrant 2 foul.

The regular season MVP hung his head as he walked off the court, leaving his teammates to climb out of a 0-3 hole by themselves. Jokic's swipe could be viewed as a sign of frustration as a sweep by the Phoenix Suns was imminent.

#2 Losing Jamal Murray to injury dealt a significant blow to the Denver Nuggets

Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets watches the action from the bench area in Game Three of the Western Conference second-round playoff series

Jamal Murray had a breakout performance in the 2020 NBA playoffs, leading the Denver Nuggets to an unexpectedly deep run in the Orlando bubble. Although they fell to the LA Lakers in the Western Conference Finals, the youngster showed just how good he is.

Tim Connelly says Jamal Murray's ACL injury "won't have too much bearing" on how the Nuggets approach the offseason. There's no firm timetable yet on his return.



"We know he's going to be back and better than ever within the year." — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) June 18, 2021

Murray continued to replicate that impressive form in the 2020-21 NBA season as his partnership with Nikola Jokic was largely productive. However, the guard tore his left ACL on April 12, 2021 in a game against the Golden State Warriors.

The injury resulted in Murray missing the last 24 games of the season and he was also unavailable to help the Denver Nuggets in the NBA playoffs. His absence was greatly felt as the pressure was evidently too much for Jokic.

