5 things that went wrong for Detroit Pistons in the 2020-21 NBA season

The Detroit Pistons had a difficult campaign in the 2020-21 NBA season, as they posted the worst record in the Eastern Conference and the second-worst in the entire league.

The good part about the Detroit Pistons' dismal 2020-21 NBA campaign was that they were able to win the lottery and will now have the first pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

For a team to finish in last place in its conference, many things had to go wrong, which was the case with the Pistons. However, there were a few positives for the Detroit Pistons during the campaign - the signing and displays of Jerami Grant, who had a breakout year individually.

On that note, let us review the 20-52 Detroit Pistons' 2020-21 NBA season and have a look at five things that went wrong for them during the campaign. Without further ado, let's get started.

#5 Blake Griffin

Blake Griffin with the Detroit Pistons

Blake Griffin started the 2020-21 NBA season with the Detroit Pistons, but was inconsistent in 20 games for the team. He averaged 12.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game but made a poor 36.5% of his field goals, 31.5% of his threes and 71% of his free throws.

Griffin played his last game for the Pistons on February 12th before the team waived him off three weeks later. Griffin rediscovered his mojo with the stacked Brooklyn Nets, putting up 49/38/78 shooting splits in 26 games.

While the Pistons weren't able to get the performances they expected from Griffin, they could, at least, come out of his big contract.

#4 The Detroit Pistons struggled on the road

Head coach Dwane Casey of the Detroit Pistons reacts to a call.

Not only did the 2020-21 Detroit Pistons finish in last place in the Eastern Conference, but the team was also the worst on the road among all 32 teams during the season.

In 36 away games, they won just seven, failing to win consecutive wins on the road all campaign.

Only two of the Detroit Pistons' wins on the road this season came against postseason teams. They came against the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat, who endured early exits in the playoffs.

