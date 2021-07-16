5 Things that went wrong for the Orlando Magic during the 2020-21 NBA season

The Orlando Magic entered the 2020-21 NBA season with hopes of making a playoff push in the Eastern Conference. Things didn't go as planned for the team and they ultimately dealt their one All-Star, big man Nikola Vucevic, to the Chicago Bulls at the trade deadline.

The move made a ton of sense from day one but many were still surprised to see the Magic finally pull the trigger on rebuilding. Now that the season has ended and the Magic hold the fifth and eighth overall picks in the 2021 NBA Draft, we can look back at exactly what went wrong for Orlando during the 2020-21 NBA season.

#5 The Orlando Magic couldn't stay healthy during the 2020-21 NBA season

Markelle Fultz

The Orlando Magic entered the season knowing they would be without wing Jonathan Isaac for the entire year. It was a poor starting point, without a doubt. Still, things were about to get even worse for the franchise.

Orlando Magic PBO Jeff Weltman: "We didn't set out on this path when the season started. We felt we could be a homecourt team. Now that I see how the season went, I feel that even more. We got punched in the nose by a historic wave of injuries." — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) March 26, 2021

Markelle Fultz played in just eight games before losing his season to injury. He was the starting point guard, but the team still had 2020 first-round pick Cole Anthony to slot into the starting five.

Anthony ultimately fell victim to injury, too. He played in 47 games during his rookie year by season's end. That number was the third-most games on the team, proving how crippled they were by injuries over the entire season.

Only Dwayne Bacon played in all 72 games for the Magic during the 2020-21 NBA season. The next most games played was 48, played by big man Khem Birch.

The Magic weren't doomed from the start, but it wasn't long before they faced an uphill battle thanks to injuries.

#4 The Orlando Magic didn't get a third-year jump from Mo Bamba

2018 NBA Draft

Although he entered the season playing behind an All-Star center, Mo Bamba failed to make the kind of leap the Orlando Magic were hoping for in his third NBA season. That continued to be true after Vucevic was dealt, so saying the proven big man was in Bamba's way would be incorrect.

Bamba was selected sixth overall in the 2018 NBA Draft for his upside and physical tools. After three seasons, he has failed to put those tools together to make the kind of impact the Orlando Magic have been hoping for from him.

Mo Bamba already in the gym with the Magic's new coach, Jamahl Mosley. (via @orlandomagic) pic.twitter.com/9aZAcUmlQG — SLAM (@SLAMonline) July 14, 2021

He recorded a career-high in double-doubles, though that number is just four. He now has seven in his NBA career.

Bamba is still only 23-years-old but there is reason for concern regarding his development. If the Magic could have gotten more from him they would have found much more success in the 2020-21 NBA season.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Parimal Dagdee