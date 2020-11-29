Bronny James is the son of Los Angeles Lakers star, LeBron James. From the time LeBron James Jr., also known as Bronny, picked up a basketball, people have questioned whether he will ever be as good as his father.

We don't know what the future holds for Bronny, but it's already clear that when it comes to making headlines, he is no less buzzworthy than than his dad. Even this early in his career, there have been a few times that Bronny broke the Internet.

5) Bronny James shouts out Stephen Curry after hitting a trick 3!

Before one of Bryce's games in Las Vegas, Bronny James was passed a ball while sitting just off the court. Naturally, he took it and drilled a three from his seat without breaking a sweat.

Bronny: STEPH!!

LeBron eating nachos in the stands: pic.twitter.com/OE61t5t7as — Tony T. (@TonySoSuave) August 15, 2019

After his successful shot, Bronny called out "STEPH!" as a shout out to Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, who has made pre-game trick shots something of a staple in his time with Golden State.

4) Bronny joining the FaZe clan eSports team and gets defended by his dad

The talented 15-year-old Bronny James has a massive interest in eSports. Recently, he stunned everyone by signing up with gaming stalwarts FaZe Clan. While he has been receiving criticism for indulging in too much gaming, LeBron James has been right there to defend his son.

Advertisement

Aware of the discouraging comments that were frequently coming in, Bronny felt the need to clear the air on his motive.

LeBron’s eldest son typed out a message to all his followers, reminding everyone that he still holds basketball as his top priority. This message should go without saying, as he is the heir to his father’s throne

Source: LeBron James Instagram

“Me joining FazE don’t change anything. Don’t think it’s sweet. I’m still locked, coming for heads Bronny James wrote, to alert everyone about his destined career path.

To back his son up on social media, LeBron shared Bronny’s story on his Instagram handle as well. “Straight up Simba!” LeBron wrote, lauding his son’s courage against his adversaries. Clearly, Bronny's passion for eSports does not hinder any plan that he has for his professionalbasketball career.

Advertisement

3) Bronny naming his 5 favorite NBA players, other than his dad

Bronny James isn’t afraid to give his opinion on his top five favorite NBA players right now. In fact, Bronny openly revealed his personal favorites during a livestream.

Bronny listed out his top five players besides LBJ (no order)



Giannis

Harden

Dame

AD

KD pic.twitter.com/8s2GFytxfk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 25, 2020

There was a significant catch to the question, though : Bronny had to pick players other than his famous father. So he listed Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, James Harden, and Ginnas Antetokounmpo as his top five, in no particular order.

2)Winning MVP against his Dad's alma mater

With LeBron watching from courtside, Bronny put away his father’s alma mater in dramatic fashion with a steal and finger-roll lay-up in the final minute of a 59-56 win.

BRONNY GIVES SIERRA CANYON THE DAGGER FOR THE WIN 🐎🐎 @SCanyonSports pic.twitter.com/LTkvASjMug — Who's Next (@WhosNextHS) December 15, 2019

The younger James won MVP honors after a 15-point effort for Sierra Canyon against St. Vincent-St. Mary, where LeBron took the basketball world by storm many years ago. Thousands of fans were on hand for the final game of the Scholastic Play By Play Classic in Columbus, Ohio, and Bronny's stellar performance did not disappoint.

Advertisement

1) Caught smoking on camera

Bronny James shared a story on his Instagram account, which was a small clip of him smoking. The video was promptly shared on Twitter, where fans reacted with countless memes and jokes. Most of them centered around LeBron finding out about Bronny's video.

Bronny Jr smoking weed on IG...THIS LEAGUE, the Next Generation! Is it institutional chaos in the James household?? Bronny and his siblings are drinking wine, now they’re smoking weed....you be the judgepic.twitter.com/nE6kcVl945 — KFC (@KFCBarstool) September 19, 2020

With Lebron out to capture a title in the Orlando bubble, Bronny may have stepped way out of bounds in his absence. Although he is still young and has a lot of time before he makes it to the NBA, he unfortunately made national headlines with his two-second clip on Twitter.