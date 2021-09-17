5 times LeBron James was appreciated by sportspersons across the globe

LeBron James is one of the most loved athletes, perhaps also the most hated. While he is loved for his exceptional abilities on the hardwood, the hate stems from his input on societal issues.

You know you are doing something right when fellow athletes across several sports shower you with praise. In his 18-year-career, LeBron James has received high praise from several high-level athletes in the world of sports.

LeBron James has been the poster boy for the NBA in the 21st century. His skillset and complete understanding of the game have led him to ten NBA Finals appearances and four championships. Although he is way past his prime, you can't put it last LeBron to compete for another title in the 2021-22 season.

NBA players and coaches alike have commended LeBron James' consistency over the years. However, it is doubly rewarding when champions in other sports recognize his brilliance.

#1 Zlatan Ibrahimovic on LeBron James addressing social injustice

Zlatan Ibrahimovic of AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, an iconic striker for AC Milan, has expressed his disdain for LeBron James' involvement in politics. He believes the four-time NBA champion should not engage in activities that "divide people."

Even though Zlatan does not appreciate what he does off the court, he holds the most respect for LeBron James, stating that he's phenomenal at what he does. While everyone is entitled to their own opinions, the Akron native did not agree with the Swede and attempted to educate him in a reply.

Regardless, Ibra holds LeBron James in high esteem and sees him as one of the greatest basketball players. The 39-year-old has competed at the highest level and has won almost all football awards around the world.

That said, let's look at five times LeBron James was appreciated by sportspeople across the globe.

#2 Lewis Hamilton congratulating James for reaching the 2020 NBA Finals

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP

Lewis Hamilton is in a league of his own in Formula1 as the Brit driver has won seven championships. He expressed his love for LeBron James after he led the LA Lakers to the 2020 NBA Finals.

Lewis took to Instagram to send his congratulatory message and urged LeBron James to win the championship in honor of Kobe. We all know how that final turned out. His admiration for LeBron for the veteran has continued to grow.

