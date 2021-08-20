5 times LeBron James expressed his dissatisfaction with critics on social media in recent memory 

LeBron James is widely regarded as one of the greatest players to have played in the NBA. Some think he is the best player at the moment, but not everyone agrees with that narrative.

James' age is believed to be one of the major reasons behind that. Moreover, the last time he won an MVP award was way back in 2013. It just goes to show that many have not thought of him as the best player in the NBA's current generation for several years now.

That wasn't the first time he blasted his critics online, though. James has been involved in many online rants over the years, particularly in the last year or so. A recent example of LeBron James hitting back at his critics was when his new movie ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ released.

The reviews for the film weren’t great, but it had a solid opening-day collection at the box office, which saw the LA Lakers star take to social media and taunt his haters.

On that note, let's take a look at five recent instances when LeBron James hit back at his critics on social media:

#5 LeBron James receives 16 votes in 2020 NBA MVP voting

LeBron James reacts during an NBA game between the LA Lakers and the Utah Jazz.

LeBron James had a sensational 2019-20 season with the LA Lakers, winning his fourth NBA title. The 36-year-old was one of the top candidates to win the MVP award after leading the Lakers to the best record in the Western Conference and their first playoff appearance since 2013.

James averaged 25.3 points 10.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds that campaign. However, he lost the NBA MVP award that year to Giannis Antetokounmpo after receiving only 16 first-place votes.

James took to social media immediately after the results were out, and was evidently unhappy with the result. Here's what he tweeted:

🤣🤣16 out of 101 🗳! Ok cool! I got y’all. — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 19, 2020

He also went ahead and spoke about it at a press conference, and claimed he was 'pissed' after learning the results.

#4 LeBron James on not being mentioned in the greatest scorers conversation

LeBron James during a Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers game

LeBron James is one of the best all-around players in the NBA. He has delivered at both ends of the floor consistently. There are very few players who can match James' overall numbers and exploits over the years.

However, LeBron James is always excluded from the conversation of the game's elite scorers because many believe his other aspects, like his passing, outweigh his qualities as a scorer. James holds multiple scoring records in the NBA. He has surpassed the likes of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant on the all-time charts. and is currently the third-highest scorer in the history of the NBA.

LeBron James wasn't too pleased with the way his critics have always disregarded him from the conversation of an elite scorer. He posted one of his best and an almost unbreakable record on his Instagram handle to clap back.

Despite being regarded as a 'pass-first' guy, LeBron James has managed to produced 25 points per game for 17 straight seasons in his career. The only time he averaged below 25 points was during his rookie year.

