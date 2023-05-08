5 times NBA players had heated moments with fans in the playoffs

On May 7, Nikola Jokic set the NBA world ablaze as he had a heated encounter with Phoenix Suns owner Mike Ishba on the sidelines. He elbowed him back into his seat while trying to get the ball back.

Jokic's reaction will certainly draw some attention from the NBA's league office, and a potential suspension could be in the pipeline. But this is far from the first time that tempers have boiled over between players and fans, especially in the emotionally charged postseason where every possession matters.

With that being said, here are five times things have become heated between NBA players and fans in the stands during the postseason.

#1. Russell Westbrook vs. Phoenix Suns

Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul, Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns - Game Five

On April 16, the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns faced off in the opening game of their Western Conference first-round playoff series. Unfortunately, the contest itself wasn't the main talking point.

Shortly after the final buzzer, footage emerged showing Russell Westbrook involved in an altercation with a Suns fan during the half-time break.

In the footage, Westbrook can be seen arguing with the fan as he makes his way back to the court, saying "watch your mouth." The fan's son watches on as the NBA star allowed his frustration to boil over.

For Russell Westbrook, altercations with fans are nothing new. As recently as the 2021-22 season, the former MVP had multiple clashes with the Los Angeles Lakers fanbase. This came when he took issue with the nickname "Westbrick," following his struggles when shooting the ball from the field for the purple and gold.

#2. Draymond Green vs. Boston Celtics

2022 NBA Finals - Game Six

There was no face-to-face confrontation between Draymond Green and an individual Boston Celtics fan. However, the 2022 NBA Finals will be remembered for how Boston's fanbase treated the four-time NBA champion.

During the first home game of the series, Celtics fans could be heard chanting "f--- Draymond" from all around the arena. This sparked a flurry of backlash from Klay Thompson, Steve Kerr, and Draymond Green's wife, Hazel Renee.

Renee wrote on her Instagram story:

“Wow. F**k you Celtics fans. All I have to say is f**k you. The response I’ve seen from what I said is all negative. My Husband, Draymond Green is a human being, the audacity of your fan base, @Celtics, is just disgusting.

"My son was scrolling through his NBA Twitter burner account and came across some really rude comments toward his father. This can not be tolerated anymore.”

Draymond Green esponded to the Celtics fanbase during a June 8 episode of "The Draymond Green Show" with a simple three-word reply of "f--- you too."

Of course, Green ultimately had the last laugh, as he helped the Warriors win a championship, beating Boston in six games.

#3. Russell Westbrook vs. 76ers

Los Angeles Lakers v Washington Wizards

During a 2021 NBA playoff game between the Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers, Russell Westbrook had to leave the court due to an injury. However, on his way down the tunnel, one Sixers fan decided to pour popcorn over Westbrook's head.

This led to a heated exchange between the player, security, and the fan in question - with the fan ultimately being removed from the arena.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Russell Westbrook appeared to have popcorn poured on his head by a fan on his way to the locker room with an apparent injury.



The fan was ejected from the game. Russell Westbrook appeared to have popcorn poured on his head by a fan on his way to the locker room with an apparent injury.The fan was ejected from the game. https://t.co/WgtvKMFYHH

The Wizards ultimately went on to lose the game. It was the second of a five-game series that saw the Sixers progress onto the second round with a 4-1 record in what's known as a gentleman's sweep.

#4. Carmelo Anthony vs. Denver Nuggets

Los Angeles Lakers v Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers took a shot on Carmelo Anthony, in the belief that he could adjust to the role of being a bench scorer. As it turns out, Anthony revamped his game and went on to have a successful stint in Portland before moving to the Los Angeles Lakers.

However, while with the Trail Blazers, Anthony had a heated exchange with a Denver Nuggets fan. The fan was apparently still upset at his departure to the New York Knicks almost two decades ago.

The incident happened after game one of Portland's first-round playoff series against Denver. Carmelo Anthony was visibly agitated by the abuse and tried to confront the fan before heading toward the locker room.

The Trail Blazers ultimately fell short during that playoff series, falling to Denver in six games, despite multiple big scoring nights from Damian Lillard.

#5. Malace at the palace

Ron Artest, Indiana Pacers

Arguably one of the darkest days in NBA history, malace at the palace will forever be remembered as the day players and fans collided in the worst possible way.

What started as a verbal altercation quickly escalated into physical violence before turning into an all-out brawl, showing the NBA in a negative light. It forced the league to address how players and fans interact with each other before, during, and after games.

Thankfully, there hasn't been another incident of this magnitude, but it's clear that fans are still prone to crossing the line between friendly trash-talk and abusive heckling, and that isn't good for anybody.

