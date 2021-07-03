5 times Patrick Beverley had a physical altercation with NBA players in recent history

The intense NBA Western Conference Final series between the LA Clippers and the Phoenix Suns came to an end on Wednesday. Patrick Beverley made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Trailing 3-2 going into Game 6 of the series, the Phoenix Suns cruised to a 26-point lead when Beverley decided to shove Chris Paul to the ground by pushing him on the back.

The LA Clippers were without the injured Kawhi Leoanrd

Beverley has since been reported to be facing suspension for the start of the 2021-22 NBA season. Regardless, this is not the first time he has been involved in a physical brawl in recent NBA history. In this article, we look at five incidents from the past few years:

5 physical altercations involving Patrick Beverley in recent NBA history

Beverley has acquired a reputation in recent years and is often seen losing his calm during games. He has fouled Chris Paul throughout the series a number of times. Paul claimed the following about the shove and claimed he had the last laugh, saying,

Over the years, you know people talk junk to me and a lot of times I usually say something back, but I done changed a little. A little. A little. And I just kept thinking, if we do what we’re supposed to do, I get the last laugh. So you stay the course long enough, you break ’em, and that what we did.”

Regardless, without further ado, we're looking at five physical altercations that Patrick Beverley has been involved in in recent years.

#1 Damian Lillard, August 2020

While not a physical altercation, Damian Lillard’s feud with Patrick Beverley deserves a mention for its long-term nature. In an August 2020 match between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Clippers, Beverley was seen trying to rile Lillard up from the bench.

Dame responds to PG and Pat Bev 👀 pic.twitter.com/82PkksfU9j — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 8, 2020

Lillard missed multiple free throws that brought forth calls of “DOLLA Time” by Patrick Beverley, referencing Damian Lillard’s rapper name. The two were later involved in an Instagram back and forth as the LA Clippers lost game 7 against the Denver Nuggets to get knocked out of the Western Conference Semifinals. Lillard missed a number of late free throws in the match and then took Beverley’s comments as a “sign of respect.”

#2 Russell Westbrook, October 2018

Patrick Beverley's long-stranding feud with Russell Westbrook which flared especially during the Clippers game against the OKC Thunder towards the end of October 2018. The two were involved in an elaborate back and forth as Westbrook whipped out the “rock the baby” celebration after a successful jumper.

Here we go. Beverley rocks the baby after dropping in a floater on Schröder. pic.twitter.com/yWfTo82CII — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) October 31, 2018

In response, Beverley came up with a two-pointer of his own and responded by starting Westbrook down and repeating the celebration. As it turned out, the altercation lasted through the match as Beverley and Westbrook had to be separated after OKC Thunder’s 128-110 victory. Police eventually interrupted as the brawl started between the two teams.

