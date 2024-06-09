Dallas Mavericks star PJ Washington proposed to Alisah Chanel in August 2022. After a messy breakup with Brittany Renner, Washington stayed low on the romantic aspect of life for quite some time, until Chanel came into his life.

Washington and Chanel tied the knot in October 2023 and since then, they have been very open about their relationship on social media. Washington doesn't shy away from expressing his love for his wife on social media platforms and here are five such occasions:

5 times PJ Washington showered praise on his wife Alisah Chanel

#1. "Yummy"

On one of Alisah Chanel's posts this week, the Dallas Mavericks forward posted three emojis followed by the word:

"Yummy"

Washington comments on Chanel's latest picture (image credit: @alisahchanel_/Instagram)

The post featured a photo of Chanel in sky-blue bell-bottom pants and a crop top with short sleeves. The outfit had a uniform design printed on both the top and the bottom pieces. She wore her hair down with the fit to complete the look and carried a baby pink handbag for an accessory.

#2. All red bodycon

In another post, Alisah Chanel posted a photo of herself wearing a red bodycon dress. Washington shared his thoughts on the post:

"My wife like that."

Washington comments on Chanel's IG (image credit: @alisahchanel_/Instagram)

Chanel went with white high heels as her footwear of choice to compliment the red ensemble. She carried a red and white purse strapped to her shoulder to complete the look.

#3. Mavericks support squad

After the Mavs made it to the Western Conference Finals, Alisah posted a picture in a custom Mavs jersey. Chanel wore denim shorts to go with the custom Mavs jersey and chose grey high boots as her preferred footwear option. She carried a grey handbag and wore her hair down with two clips near her temple to complete her look.

Washington responds to Chanel's IG (image credit: @alisahchanel_/Instgram)

The Mavs center appears to have been lost for words as he responded to the picture with four emojis.

#4. Lady in white

In another post, Chanel posted a picture of herself standing in front of a jet dressed in a designer white denim outfit. PJ Washington praised his wife's look in the comments section:

"Bout to take u to tht town."

Washington's comment on wife's white denim outfit (image credit: @alisahchanel_/Instagram)

The outfit contained blue colored streaks all over it and was a two-piece set with a full-sleeved zipper top and Jeans. She went with white high heels for her footwear and carried a white purse to complete her look.

#5. Multiple outfits, multiple comments

Alisah Chanel posted multiple outfits that had PJ Washington commenting twice. The social media influencer posted a bunch of photos with different looks. In one of them, she worked a white one-piece with a blue-colored designer bandana, and in another picture, she had a more casual look with some relaxed trousers and a windcheater on top.

Washington showered praise on his wife.

"Takin u right to pound town."

Washington's on Alisah Chanel's post (image credit: @alisahchanel_/Instagram)

PJ Washington left another comment under the same post containing no words but only emojis expressing his thoughts on the fit.