5 times Stephen A. Smith got burned on national TV

When you're as popular as Stephen A. Smith is among sports fans, you find yourself on TV every day. The problem with being such a focal figure in the public eye is that sometimes you can say the wrong thing or put yourself in a position to be called out.

Throughout his career, Smith has engaged in heated debates for First Take and other ESPN shows, which means he has inevitably lost some of those arguments. On that note, here's a look at the five times A Smith has been cooked in debates on live television.

#1 JJ Redick and CJ McCollum cook Stephen A. Smith over Russell Westbrook

When Russell Westbrook joined the Los Angeles Lakers, Smith shared his concerns regarding the All-Star guard's fit within the team's system.

The Lakers lacked perimeter scoring, which made Westbrook's fit questionable in a team that already had two ball-dominant guards.

However, JJ Redick and CJ McCollum were unforgiving when debating Smith, noting how Russell Westbrook is a former MVP and the Lakers were adding another elite talent to their roster.

As two guys with NBA experience, McCollum and Redick argued Smith with facts and continually proved his narrative wrong.

#2 Max Kellerman trolls Stephen A. Smith with custom Knicks jersey

You will be hard-pressed to find a bigger New York Knicks fan than Smith. The ESPN anchor is a vocal supporter of the Knickerbockers and has multiple viral moments when discussing the team he grew up supporting.

However, during one episode of ESPN's First Take, Max Kellerman roasted Smith by giving him a custom Knicks jersey.

The New York Knicks had recently acquired Julius Randle - who has made two All-Star appearances since joining the Knicks - and who Stephen A Smith was unimpressed by when he originally joined the franchise.

The look on Stephen A Smith's face when being given the joke gift said it all and had fans laughing at home.

#3 JJ Redick and Patrick Beverley question Stephen A. Smith's take on Jimmy Butler

For all the things Jimmy Butler can do well on a basketball court, making perimeter shots isn't one of them. He shoots 32.3% of his 3-point attempts, with an average of 2.4 attempts per game.

During an episode of ESPN's first take, Smith was discussing how Butler could be a weapon from beyond the arc for an upcoming playoff game, leading JJ Redick and Patrick Beverley to shoot his narrative down.

#4 JJ Redick calls out Stephen A. Smith over LeBron James 'not being feared' comments

Shortly after LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart had their altercation, which saw Stewart attempt to attack the LA Lakers superstar, Smith shared his opinion that players in the NBA don't fear LeBron James.

JJ Redick noted how James has dominated the NBA for over two decades and is one of the most physically imposing players in the league before continuing to disprove Smith's narrative for almost five straight minutes.

#5 JJ Redick defends Milwaukee Bucks against Stephen A. Smith

During a recent playoff series against the Boston Celtics, the Milwaukee Bucks got destroyed from the perimeter.

Throughout his tenure as coach of Milwaukee, Mike Budenholzer consistently allowed teams to shoot 3s, with the defensive focused being placed on the glass and in the lane. However, that didn't stop Smith from claiming that the Milwaukee Bucks had overreacted to the Boston Celtics' shooting.

As such, JJ Redick pointed out that Milwaukee played their usual defensive style, and pushed Smith to prove him wrong, which he was unable to do.

