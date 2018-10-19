×
5 Times Stephen Curry failed miserably from the three-point line

Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
38   //    19 Oct 2018, 23:43 IST

Stephen Curry is arguably the greatest shooter of all-time
Stephen Curry is arguably the greatest shooter of all-time

Stephen Curry is the most popular name in the world of basketball today. With his ridiculous skills, he has made a name for himself and is the only player to have ever won the most prestigious MVP award unanimously. He is known for his ridiculous shooting and has innumerable shooting records on his name.

He has revolutionised the game of basketball with his 3-point shooting and is arguably the greatest shooter of all-time. The 5-time NBA All-Star shoots the ball so effortlessly and is an opposition's nightmare on any given night.

During the 2015-16 regular season, Curry knocked down 402 3-pointers and became the first basketball player to knock down more than 300 threes. However, there have been few games in which Curry failed terribly from beyond the arc. This happens very rarely as he is an elite-shooter and through the course of this article, we take a look at 5 games in which Steph failed miserably from the distance.

#1 13 at Los Angeles Lakers (0-10 from 3-point line), 4th November 2016

Curry struggled from the 3-point line
Curry struggled from the 3-point line

After defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder in a blowout game at home, the Warriors visited LA to play against the Lakers. The hosts just beat Hawks two nights before and were high on confidence to take on against the defending champions.

The two-time MVP could not get anything going the game and struggled badly from the 3-point line. To everyone's surprise, Curry failed to knock down wide-open threes, which are usually something that he would nail in his sleep.

Curry scored 13 points on 5-of-17 shooting with a very low field-goal percentage of 29.4. From beyond the arc, Curry went for 0-10, and the entire Warriors team went for 5-32 with a forgettable three-point percentage of 15.6. They lost this game by 20 points. Jordan Clarkson came off the bench and had 22 points.

