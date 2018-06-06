Top 5 3-Point Shooters in NBA Finals history

A look at the five most prolific 3-point shooters in the history of the NBA Finals.

Sahar Hadida CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 06 Jun 2018, 17:57 IST Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Cavs-Warriors rivalry helped these three get pretty high on the list

When the NBA introduced the concept of 3-point field goals back in 1979, many considered it nothing more than a gimmick. That might explain why its incorporation was relatively slow.

In the first 10 seasons following its addition, only one team notched over 1000 3-point attempts in a single season (New York Knicks, 1988-89). Since then, it has definitely become a crucial part of a team's offense. The last team that shot less than 1000 shots from beyond the arc in an 82-game season was the Memphis Grizzlies, back in 2010-11.

Considering these numbers, it is only natural that the shot's importance increased through time. In the current era, shooting from deep is no longer limited to 3-point specialists, and players in every position are requested to be able to score threes at least every once in a while.

This shot not only revolutionized the game of basketball, but also helped to decide many crucial playoff games in general and finals games in particular. Here's a look at the top 5 players in NBA history in 3-pointers made in the finals.

#5 Ray Allen

Ray Allen with his most memorable 3-pointer, game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals

Ray Allen is one the best 3-point shooters in the history of the game. Allen made more 3-pointers than any player in the NBA regular season and playoffs history, with 2973 and 385, respectively.

His 18-year-long NBA career in Milwaukee, Seattle, Boston and Miami earned him 10 All-Star appearances, 2 All-NBA selections and 2 NBA titles. But perhaps the most memorable of his 55 finals 3-pointers came in the 2013 NBA Finals, when he managed to etch his name in NBA Finals history.

Allen sent game 6 to overtime with an unforgettable game-tying 3-pointer, 5.2 seconds before the end of regulation, down 3-2 in the series. The Heat went on to win the game and eventually win the title in game 7.

Allen had the privilege to play alongside some of the best ball distributers in history, like Sam Cassell, Rajon Rondo and LeBron James, all top-50 all-time in assists. This explains why over 80% of Allen's 3-pointers were assisted.

With the emergence of Steph Curry in recent years, it is likely to assume he will dethrone Ray Allen in the all-time lists and take his place as the greatest 3-point shooter ever. But even if this happens, Allen's numbers and induction to the Hall of Fame will serve as an everlasting reminder of what a great shooter he was.