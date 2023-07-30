5 trades for NBA 2023-24 Season that don’t make sense

The NBA will start on Oct. 24, 2023, with 29 teams trying to unseat the Denver Nuggets from the throne. Since the offseason, various moves were made by most teams to form a playoff-caliber team or a legit title contender.

A few teams, however, could get desperate and may try to acquire or unload players who might not make sense to their goals. Some league executives have committed such errors over the years and the same could happen once the new season starts.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here are some trades that might turn out for the worse for a few NBA teams

#5 Golden State Warriors trading Klay Thompson

Next season will be the final of a five-year, $190 million deal Klay Thompson signed with the Golden State Warriors in 2019. They gave him the max contract even if he just suffered a gruesome injury in the 2019 NBA Finals.

Thompson will expect nothing less than the max the Warriors could bring to the table. Considering their skyrocketing luxury tax bill, Golden State may not be able to do that. Joe Lacob is probably looking at a $500 million payroll.

However, the Dubs, behind newly-named GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. should try to keep him with a new contract. They could offer him more years with an amount that’s a little lower than what he’s expecting.

Last season, “Kila Klay,” despite struggles to start the season, eventually averaged 21.9 points on 43.6% shooting, including 41.2% from deep. He also played 69 games, the most since the 2018-19 season.

95.7 The Game @957thegame



Klay Thompson on Woj report that he has an expectation that he will be rewarded w/a new max-level contract extension this offseason. “ I’m seeking a championship. And everything else after that will play itself out.”Klay Thompson on Woj report that he has an expectation that he will be rewarded w/a new max-level contract extension this offseason. pic.twitter.com/NxtvJcqjZ7

Additionally, he regained his deadly shooting form. His 731 3-point attempts and 301 makes were the most in the NBA last season. Trading him might not make the most sense.

#4 The San Antonio Spurs acquiring Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam is exactly the kind of veteran presence Victor Wembanyama could get used to in San Antonio. The two-time All-Star speaks fluent French and would be a great fit in the Spurs culture.

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly willing to listen to offers for him, particularly since he is on an expiring contract. If the Spurs were to get him, they would have to let go of Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson and a couple of their first-round picks.

Wemby’s timeline is not the same as Siakam’s, though. The Cameroonian is 29 while the French phenom is only 19. If the Spurs start well behind the 7-foot-3 behemoth, they might entertain the idea of trading for a versatile veteran help.

#3 The LA Clippers trading Paul George

In four seasons with the LA Clippers, Paul George has played just 189 games and is 33 years old. He will be entering the final year of his contract with the Clippers before a player option for the 2024-25 season.

The Clippers might finally have had enough of the missed games at the most crucial times to cut bait with the eight-time NBA All-Star. Steve Ballmer, though, might hold off on that, considering that unless he goes full rebuild, George will be crucial to the team’s success.

Sixerdaily @Sixerdaily



LA has interest in Harden, but they are not even willing to pull the trigger if it costed them their young electric guard Terance Mann and additional draft picks. The Clippers have also made it known that star foward Paul George is unavailable in trade talks.LA has interest in Harden, but they are not even willing to pull the trigger if it costed them their young electric guard Terance Mann and additional draft picks. pic.twitter.com/dPSnunK6I1

Kawhi Leonard, the team’s other oft-injured superstar, specifically wanted George with him. Trading “PG13” may set off an avalanche Ballmer doesn’t want.

The LA Clippers will be opening their multi-billion new arena leading into the 2024-25 NBA season. They wouldn’t want to do that without two of their biggest draws.

#2 Kawhi Leonard - LA Clippers

Like George, Kawhi Leonard is just frustratingly seldom around to help the LA Clippers. When he’s available, he has repeatedly proven that he’s still one of the best two-way forces in the NBA.

Ballmer might still want to keep both his superstars happy until at least they have unveiled their arena with George and Leonard in the lineup.

#1 The San Antonio Spurs trading for Ja Morant

Stranger things have happened but the Memphis Grizzlies could have had enough with Ja Morant. “G12” has been suspended for 25 NBA games heading into this season. If he has another off-court issue that will continue to hound the team, the Grizzlies might be willing to trade him.

While the San Antonio Spurs may not be willing to acquire Damian Lillard and Pascal Siakam, they may go for Morant.

The explosive guard is only 23 years old and should still be an elite player when Victor Wembanyama enters his prime in the NBA. San Antonio’s culture may just be the hard reset Morant needs.

To get him, the Spurs will also have to give up several of their emerging players and multiple future first-round picks. San Antonio, though, will be risking a ton if they go this route.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)