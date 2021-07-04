5 most underappreciated Golden State Warriors players over the last decade

The Golden State Warriors are one of the most successful NBA teams of the previous decade. They went to five straight NBA Finals (from 2015 to 2019), something that hadn't been done since the 1950s era of the Bill Russell-led Boston Celtics.

During that period, the likes of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green broke several records and won three championships with historic playoff runs.

The Golden State Warriors won their first title in 40 years in 2015. They then set the record for most wins in a regular season (73-9) the following year.

The Warriors subsequently signed Durant and won back-to-back titles after unbelievable playoff runs, going 15-1 in the 2017 playoffs and sweeping the finals in 2018.

Which Golden State Warriors players have been most overlooked in the last 10 years?

In the last decade, the Golden State Warriors became the team to beat in the NBA. The number of All-Star players at their disposal was overwhelming for many opponents.

However, in the midst of all the stardom, champagne and celebrations, many players were overlooked and underappreciated. Here, we take a look at 5 Golden State Warriors players who were underappreciated in the last decade.

#1 Shaun Livingston

Shaun Livingston averaged 5.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while playing for the Golden State Warriors. With such averages, it is understandable why many people overlook him in conversations about the franchise's successes.

Having said that, Livingston was a key piece for the Warriors off the bench. He played backup guard to Curry and Thompson.

Livingston was often the facilitator when Curry and Green weren't on the floor. He played big minutes for the team in critical playoff games and often contributed with double-digit scoring at crucial moments.

Livingston was a veteran leader both on and off the court, rarely committing turnovers and always making the right play. He had a knack for showing up in the right place at the right time, whether for an offensive board or a steal.

Livingston played his best whenever he was on the floor and rarely disappointed.

#2 Andrew Bogut

Andrew Bogut and Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors

Andrew Bogut is easily the most overlooked Golden State Warriors player in the last decade. His contributions are often forgotten when one talks about the team's championship runs.

Bogut was the perfect player to be paired alongside Curry and Thompson. His elite passing and defending prowess, along with his high IQ game, were what the Warriors needed to secure that first title in 2015.

Travis Schlenk, who was working with the Golden State Warriors front office at the time, talked about the decision to acquire Andrew Bogut in an interview with CBS Sports last year. He said:

"We were trying to change the way we played...We weren't getting anywhere just trying to outscore teams. So getting Bogut was a big part of that deal...People forget how big Bogut was in winning that first championship...Sitting here today, I can't say that trade was more about giving Steph the team or getting that defensive anchor. It was both."

Andrew Bogut played for the Golden State Warriors from 2012 to 2016, helping them through many playoff runs and securing the NBA title in 2015. He was also a part of the crew that won 73 out of 82 games in 2016.

Bogut was one of the best pick-and-roll partners that Curry has ever had. If he wasn't on the team, the landscape of the Golden State Warriors would be dramatically different today.

