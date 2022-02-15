Listing the 5 most unexpected All-Stars in NBA history

Andrew Wiggins of the Golden State Warriors was finally named an NBA All-Star this season. In addition to receiving a ton of fan votes, Wiggins was also voted as an All-Star starter by coaches and the media. Despite having a great season, fans certainly did not expect Wiggins to be an All-Star starter this year.

As per The Ringer, Wiggins has more Win Shares than Donovan Mitchell, Devin Booker, Luka Doncic and Zach LaVine in the 2021-22 campaign. The Warriors star really deserves the nod, but there are players from past All-Star Games that were totally unexpected.

Let's take a look at five of the most unexpected NBA All-Stars in history.

#5 Jamaal Magloire (2004)

Jamaal Magloire played in the NBA for 12 seasons, earning his lone All-Star nod in 2004 as a member of the New Orleans Hornets. Magloire averaged 13.6 points and 10.3 rebounds during that season, both career highs. It was a toss-up between Magloire and Tyrone Hill, who was an All-Star in 1995.

It should also be noted that New Orleans was still in the Eastern Conference at the time. The center position in the East back then was weak, with Ben Wallace as the only elite center back in 2004. Nevertheless, Magloire did put up big numbers in his lone All-Star appearance, leading the East with 19 points.

#4 Theo Ratliff (2001)

Another center enters our list at number four, Theo Ratliff in 2001. Ratliff was never a household name in the NBA, but he was one of the best shot blockers in the league during his peak. He was selected to play in the All-Star game in 2001 although he ended up missing it due to injury.

Ratliff averaged 12.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.7 blocks for the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2001 season. It was the peak of his career as he never tallied those stats ever again. To add to the unexpected, the Sixers traded Ratliff to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Dikembe Mutombo before the deadline.

