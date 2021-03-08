5 most viral moments from the NBA All-Star Weekend

The 2021 NBA All-Star Weekend is all set to commence tonight at the State Farm Arena as Team LeBron takes on a Kevin Durant-less Team Durant in what could be an exciting matchup.

The likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic will be captained by LeBron James, while Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, Joel Embiid, Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum will lineup for Team Durant.

The NBA All-Star weekend over the years has had some iconic moments. On that note, we look at five such moments from the past as we stand barely a few hours away from the start of this year's NBA All-Star weekend.

Top 5 viral moments from the NBA All-Star Weekend

There are no dull moments during an NBA All-Star Weekend, and this year could be no different as fans brace to compile a new collection of viral moments.

In the previous years, there have been numerous occasions that left the fans, players and the internet in splits.

Without further ado, let's have a look back at the top five viral moments in the history of the NBA All-Star Weekend over the years.

#5 LeBron James steals Kevin Hart's drink and passes to Drake

American actor and stand-up comedian Kevin Hart is one of the most die-hard celebrity NBA fans who was present at the 2016 NBA All-Star game.

He is generally seen sitting courtside and is constantly trash-talking the players for fun. His target during that game was none other than LeBron James.

However, James had a trick up his sleeve as well. He stole Kevin Hart's cup and gave it to Drake in what went down as one of the hilarious moments in that year's NBA All-Star Weekend.

#4 LeBron James video bombs Kobe Bryant's interview

In Kobe Bryant's last ever NBA All-Star game appearance, the fans were eager to see him face off against LeBron James. The two never faced each other in the NBA finals.

In this half-time interview, LeBron James was once again captured in an iconic moment on the night. He crashed Kobe Bryant's interview and hilariously complained about how Bryant tried to dunk on him when the two squared off in an in-game 1v1 situation.

#3 Derrick Rose's reaction to the All-Star introduction

Never forget...Derrick Rose wanted no part of the dancing during his All-Star introduction. 💀💀pic.twitter.com/iR5GBGnRWN — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 27, 2021

During the 2012 NBA All-Star Weekend, the East All-Star starters made an explosive entry for their introductions. But Derrick Rose seemed to be way too locked in to take part in any of the dancing. Instead, he walked up the stage in his normal gait while the likes of LeBron James, Dwight, D-Wade and Carmelo Anthony found a jam they couldn't resist grooving to.

#2 LeBron James and Shaq dance off

All-Star Weekend mood 😅



Never forget when LeBron and Shaq had this dance off pic.twitter.com/EwRoJFipS1 — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) March 5, 2021

Way back during the 2007 NBA All-Star weekend, these two legends took some time off their pre-game warmup to engage in a dance-off which left fans, viewers and the rest of the players in splits.

This face-off between Shaquille O'Neal and LeBron James continues to be one of the most iconic moments in the NBA All-Star weekend history.

#1 Michael Jordan mic'd up for his last NBA-All Star Game appearance

In what happened to be Michael Jordan's last NBA All-Star game appearance, the legendary player was mic'd up when Kobe Bryant and him started going back and forth, trash-talking each other, while Bryant broke down his idol's play.

It was Kobe Bryant who had the last laugh, though, as his Western conference side took a 155-145 win over Michael Jordan's Eastern Conference side.