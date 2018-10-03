Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Worst Contracts Handed Out in NBA History

Achyut Dubey
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
7   //    03 Oct 2018, 06:29 IST

Chandler Parsons
Chandler Parsons

NBA teams try and put the best possible collection of players on the court once the regular season starts, and that involves executing some well-planned transactions during the preceding summer.

But sometimes, the somewhat over-ambitious franchises hand out rather atrocious contracts leading to utterly disappointing return on investments. In retrospect, the signings that follow might lead to many scratching their heads in confusion but that's what happens when general managers and front offices don’t make smart choices.

In an effort to score big and land a player that might put them in a position to win the title next year, organisations end up bagging liabilities that hurt throughout the tenure of the contract offered.

Some of the most brutal contracts in the history of basketball's summer signings are the ones that took shape because of the player eventually getting injured, landing in some legal or personal problems and/or just simply being ridiculously overpaid.

Let us now look at some of the worst signings ever in the history of NBA and try to comprehend the silver lining in each one that might have actuated such disasters.

#5 Eddy Curry(New York Knicks): 6 Years, $60 Million

Eddy Curry is arguably one of the biggest draft busts in NBA history.
Eddy Curry is arguably one of the biggest draft busts in NBA history.

At the age of 22, Eddy was hospitalized with an irregular heartbeat, and doctors wondered whether he had a congenital heart condition. Even after refusing to get tested for this, the New York Knicks not only acquired him via a trade, but then signed him to a $60 million contract over six years.

Eddie was considered a talented player but that was it. He couldn’t rebound & block shots and was constantly out of shape.

In all fairness, Eddie Curry was incredibly solid for his first two-plus seasons in New York. In his defence, he started in 81 games and also led the team in scoring in 2006-07. But his conditioning deteriorated to the point where he only appeared in 10 games in his final three seasons with the Knicks(and was still able to make 19 million dollars).

Between his health issues, numerous public incidents involving his immaturity, constant battles with his weight, and Curry is one of the biggest draft busts in NBA history.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Memphis Grizzlies New York Knicks Chandler Parsons
Achyut Dubey
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 25 NBA Free Agents 2012
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency: 10 Worst Contracts Signed in the Summer...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most traded players in NBA History
RELATED STORY
5 Longest coaching stints in NBA history
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 10 Best Players In The Eastern Conference 
RELATED STORY
The Melo story: 5 wrong turns in Carmelo Anthony's career
RELATED STORY
5 NBA Players that ignited a Rule Change(s)
RELATED STORY
NBA: 6 Longest Serving Active Players To Have Represented...
RELATED STORY
5 best clutch shots hit by Carmelo Anthony
RELATED STORY
NBA Twitter rips the Memphis Grizzlies for losing by 61...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us