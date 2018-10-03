5 Worst Contracts Handed Out in NBA History

Achyut Dubey FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 7 // 03 Oct 2018, 06:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chandler Parsons

NBA teams try and put the best possible collection of players on the court once the regular season starts, and that involves executing some well-planned transactions during the preceding summer.

But sometimes, the somewhat over-ambitious franchises hand out rather atrocious contracts leading to utterly disappointing return on investments. In retrospect, the signings that follow might lead to many scratching their heads in confusion but that's what happens when general managers and front offices don’t make smart choices.

In an effort to score big and land a player that might put them in a position to win the title next year, organisations end up bagging liabilities that hurt throughout the tenure of the contract offered.

Some of the most brutal contracts in the history of basketball's summer signings are the ones that took shape because of the player eventually getting injured, landing in some legal or personal problems and/or just simply being ridiculously overpaid.

Let us now look at some of the worst signings ever in the history of NBA and try to comprehend the silver lining in each one that might have actuated such disasters.

#5 Eddy Curry(New York Knicks): 6 Years, $60 Million

Eddy Curry is arguably one of the biggest draft busts in NBA history.

At the age of 22, Eddy was hospitalized with an irregular heartbeat, and doctors wondered whether he had a congenital heart condition. Even after refusing to get tested for this, the New York Knicks not only acquired him via a trade, but then signed him to a $60 million contract over six years.

Eddie was considered a talented player but that was it. He couldn’t rebound & block shots and was constantly out of shape.

In all fairness, Eddie Curry was incredibly solid for his first two-plus seasons in New York. In his defence, he started in 81 games and also led the team in scoring in 2006-07. But his conditioning deteriorated to the point where he only appeared in 10 games in his final three seasons with the Knicks(and was still able to make 19 million dollars).

Between his health issues, numerous public incidents involving his immaturity, constant battles with his weight, and Curry is one of the biggest draft busts in NBA history.

