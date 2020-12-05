A good defense will always be a key aspect of a contending team in the NBA. However, it is also usual to see bad teams struggling on that side of the ball especially. Bad defense will not get a team far on the NBA picture, as offensively talented rivals offen will take advantage of every opportunity. In this piece, we will review the five worst defensive teams from the 2019-20 NBA season.

The 5 worst defenses in the NBA

Among top teams, we will normally find they are solvent in both ends of the basketball court. Last year's LA Lakers, for example, were 11th in Offensive Rating, but third in Defensive Rating.

While offense is a huge aspect in the basketball game, a great defensive team will separate from the rest.

On the other hand, you could be rock-solid on offense, but a lack of defensive intensity and skill will hurt your chances as a unit in the NBA.

In this article, we will see the five worst defensive teams in terms of Defensive Rating in the 2019-20 NBA season.

Basically, Defensive Rating is the amount of points allowed to the opposing teams per 100 possessions.

Without further ado, let us start.

Advertisement

#5 Golden State Warriors

Curry's leadership will surely help Golden State in the 2020-21 season.

Yes, the Golden State Warriors went from a solid defense in the 2018-19 NBA season (13th in Defensive Rating), to one of the least efficient. The Warriors ranked 26th in Defensive Rating last season.

Of course, Kevin Durant had left the team and Steph Curry's and Klay Thompson's absences were a lot to overcome.

The team had a 15-50 record last year, the worst in the entire NBA.

Still, those struggles should be in the past now, as Curry is back and healthy and they have added a rim protector in James Wiseman through the draft. Moreover, the energy should be renewed for Golden State and we should see Draymond Green in his DPOY shape in the 2020-21 NBA season.

Advertisement

#4 Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks could not keep their rivals away from scoring.

The Atlanta Hawks had a 20-47 record in the 2019-20 NBA season.

The team had a fun year on the offensive side of the basketball, as Trae Young was a explosive scorer. However, their struggles on defense were huge.

The Hawks had the fourth worst Defensive Rating in the entire league, with 114.8 points allowed per 100 possessions. They tied with the Portland Trail Blazers in Defensive Rating, but the Hawks allowed a 48 percent field goal percentage to their rivals and the Blazers allowed 46 percent.

Next season, with a renewed roster and many experience players such as Rajon Rondo, the Hawks can have a much better season.

#3 Portland Trail Blazers

Los Angeles Lakers v Portland Trail Blazers.

Advertisement

Though the Portland Trail Blazers were the eighth seed in the Western Conference, they had a losing record in the 2019-20 NBA season.

They were one of three teams with a losing record to make the NBA Playoffs. Though Damian Lillard's scoring outbursts were enough for the Blazers to find a postseason spot, their defense was the reason why it took them so much effort.

Portland had the third worst defense in terms of Defensive Rating. They allowed 114.8 points per 100 possessions. They also were the second worst team in defending the three-point line, as their rivals made 38 percent of their threes.

For the upcoming season, Portland added former All-Defensive player Robert Covington and it could be good for their defense. Moreover, Jusuf Nurkic should be able to play the entire regular season and it would help them improve.

#2 Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers v Miami Heat.

Cleveland had the worst record of the Eastern Conference (19-46) in the 2019-20 NBA season.

The Cavs were the second worst team in terms of Defensive Rating (115.4). Moreover, their rivals made 49 percent of their shots.

Cleveland also recorded the least amount of blocks per 100 possessions (3.3). In total, Cleveland's rim "protection" only had 211 blocks, the lowest in the entire NBA regular season. The Cavs' defense also recorded just 447 steals, the third lowest tally in the NBA.

Advertisement

Overall, Cleveland forced the least turnovers from their rivals in the entire NBA with 844.

They were also in the bottom five at defending the three-point line. Cleveland's rivals shot 37 percent from range in the NBA regular season.

#1 Washington Wizards

Washington Wizards v Brooklyn Nets.

The Washington Wizards went 25-47 in the 2019-20 NBA season. Even though their record was not among the five worst in the entire league, Washington had the worst Defensive Rating in the Association.

Washington allowed 115.5 points per 100 possessions to their rivals. Also, the Wizards opponents shot 48 percent from the field and 38 percent from the three-point line.

They allowed the second highest tally of total points in the NBA regular season, with 8,574 points scored by their opponents.

Washington had the sixth worst Net Rating despite having the worst Defensive Rating in the NBA. Their offense did a decent work, led by Bradley Beal, but the defense was impossible to overcome.

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: Washington Wizards' unhappiness in recent months with John Wall led to his exit