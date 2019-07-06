5 Worst LeBron James performances since 2010

LeBron James pulls up for the shot

Without a doubt, LeBron James is the greatest player of his era and one of the greatest players of all time. Whether you like him or not, you have to appreciate what he has done both on and off the court for the game of basketball.

James has racked up 3 championships, 4 MVP awards, 15 All-Star game appearances, 3 All-Star Game MVP awards and a Rookie of the Year award. Not to mention the many times he has made the All-NBA teams. This dominance over the last few years has earned him the nickname "King".

There have, however, been several occasions where the King has flattered to deceive. Here are LeBron's 5 worst performances since 2010, ranked according to stat line and importance of the game.

#5 Lakers vs Wizards - 17 December 2018

LeBron James vs Jabari Parker

Just 30 games into the season and with a record of 18-12, the LeBron-led Lakers needed to get a win and make a statement. The 2018-19 season started off much rougher than anyone had expected and many were beginning to doubt the new look Lakers.

The last person you would expect to underperform in a situation like this is LeBron James. James finished the game with 13 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 turnovers. Being someone who has been in many high pressure situations before, no one expected this sort of a performance from James.

James struggled to find his shot the entire game, going just 5-16 from the field and 3-6 from the free throw line. The Lakers' leader did not have energy and looked dejected from the get-go. This lack of energy translated onto the rest of team as the Lakers lost 110-128 to the Wizards, who were led by a 40-point performance from John Wall.

The highest scoring Laker came from the bench in the form of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope who had a team-high 25 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists.

