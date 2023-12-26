5 worst NBA performances on Christmas Day games ft. Steph Curry & more

NBA Christmas Day games have become a tradition in the league, with some of the most memorable games and performances taking place on this day. However, not all players have been able to deliver their best performances on Christmas Day.

In this year's Christmas Day games, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry faced criticism for his poor shooting performance. He scored 18 points against the Denver Nuggets but made only 7-of-21 shots from the field and 3-of-13 from deep. He also committed four turnovers.

However, this game was not the worst Christmas Day performance by Curry, nor was it the worst performance of all time.

Here are some of the worst NBA performances on Christmas Day:

Worst NBA performances on Christmas Day

#5. Steph Curry (2010)

In 2010, during his first Christmas Day game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Stephen Curry had a challenging performance. He played for 29 minutes, scoring only four points while shooting 2-of-15 from the field and 0-of-5 from 3-point range. He had 11 assists, but his poor shooting deserves a spot on this list.

#4. Caris LeVert (2020)

Caris LeVert had seven turnovers in 19 minutes when he was a member of the Brooklyn Nets going up against the Boston Celtics in 2020. He scored 10 points on 5-of-8 shooting, but his turnover count on little time was horrible enough to gain a spot on this list.

Additional trivia: Kobe Bryant holds the record for most total turnovers in a game on Christmas Day. He had 65 total and had nine in a game in 2004. Despite this, it's worth noting that he scored an impressive 42 points in that particular game, which is why he isn't included in this list.

#3. Nate Robinson (2010)

Nate Robinson had a Christmas Day stinker in 2010, playing for 43 minutes and scoring seven points on 2-of-15 shooting. His 13.3% field-goal percentage in that game is the fourth-worst all-time among players with at least 15 attempts.

#2. Joe Fulks (1949)

In 1949, Joe Fulks managed to contribute 10 points despite a challenging 1-of-19 performance from the field. He found success at the free-throw line, making eight out o10 attempts. His Philadelphia Warriors secured a narrow 64-63 victory over the Baltimore Bullets.

#1. Corky Devlin (1956)

Remember Walter James "Corky" Devlin? He had a three-season stint in the NBA from 1955 to 1958, playing for two different teams: the Fort Wayne Pistons for two seasons and the Minneapolis Lakers for one season.

In 1956, as a member of the Fort Wayne Pistons, he delivered what is probably the worst Christmas Day performance of all time, missing all of his 15 shots in a 100-89 loss to the Minneapolis Lakers.