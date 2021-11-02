5 worst shooting performances of Damian Lillard's career

Damian Lillard is undoubtedly one of the best shooters in the game of basketball. His ability to pull up shots from anywhere on the court makes him an instant threat against any team. The 31-year-old has had some of the wildest shots in the game. He is also one of the most clutch players in the league. No basketball fan will ever forget his three-pointer over Paul George in the first round of the 2019 playoffs.

His career has seen some great heights. However, Dame Lillard has not had the greatest of starts to his 2021-22 campaign. The six-time All-Star is enduring a shooting slump, averaging 18.6 PPG on a below-par 34.9% shooting from the field. He is also only averaging 23.1% from the three-point arc, which is his lowest during his nine-year NBA career.

The point guard seems very confident of getting over this slump, and fans would certainly love to see the old Dame back. However, poor shooting performances for a player are inevitable. The greatest of players have had shooting slumps, but have only bounced back stronger.

On that note, here's a look at the five worst shooting performances in Damian Lillard's NBA career to date:

#5 Portland Trail Blazers vs Dallas Mavericks (February 3, 2017)

Damian Lillard has been one of the best point guards in the league for a while now. However, just like every other player, he has had a few poor games in his career.

In one game in the 2016-17 season, Lillard scored only 13 points against the Dallas Mavericks. He shot just 3-12 from the field, and went 1-8 from the three-point range.

That was undoubtedly one of the most disappointing games he has had in his career. His poor shooting performance on the night led to the Trail Blazers losing against the Dallas Mavericks.

#4 Portland Trail Blazers vs Miami Heat (March 24, 2014)

In a game against the Miami Heat during the 2013-14 season, Lillard scored 19 points. However, he looked had an off-shooting night, as he went 2-7 from the field, and shot a pedestrian 1-8 from beyond the arc.

The Trail Blazers eventually lost the game on the night, as the Miami Big 3 proved too strong for them.

