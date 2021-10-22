5 worst shooting performances by LeBron James across his NBA career so far

LeBron James is arguably the greatest player in NBA history, and his case could still be enhanced by greatness in the form of NBA championships, Finals MVP trophies and possibly surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time scoring leader in the history of the league.

Even though 'King James' isn't usually regarded as one of the best scorers ever, he is certainly a dominant scorer who's added several weapons to his offensive arsenal. We've seen him master the fadeaway jump shot, and he is an adequate three-point shooter, although he is not among the elite tier in that department.

LeBron James' career average of points per game is at 27 points per game in 1,311 games so far (regular season) and he ranks sixth in NBA history in terms of PPG and is virtually tied for the lead among active players with Kevin Durant.

Moreover, James' career field-goal percentage is at 50.4%, which is definitely impressive for such a long career. He's also made 35% of his three-pointers and has one scoring title to his name.

LeBron James' five-worst games in terms of field-goal percentage in his NBA career so far

However, there have been some off nights for LeBron James' offensively, which is normal. We saw him score eight points in Game 4 of the 2011 NBA Finals, and he has had a couple more games in which he did not look like himself.

In this article, we will give you LeBron James' five-worst shooting nights throughout his 19-year NBA career so far.

Without further ado, let us take a look.

Note: we will take games in which he played more than 20 minutes and attempted at least 10 field goals.

#5 LeBron James vs Atlanta Hawks / 2003-04 NBA season

LA Lakers' LeBron James shoots against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

On November 22nd, 2003, LeBron James played in only the 14th game of his illustrious NBA career, and he struggled mightily against the Atlanta Hawks.

To that point in his career, LeBron James was putting up 17.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game in his NBA career, but his 14th game was harsh.

In a nine-point loss for the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Hawks, James shot the ball 16 times and made three shots (18.8% from the field). He converted nine of his 10 free throws, but his 15 points were not enough for the Cavs.

#4 LeBron James vs Dallas Mavericks / 2007-08 NBA season

Cleveland Cavaliers v Dallas Mavericks.

Coming off the first of his 10 NBA Finals' appearances in 2007, LeBron James was set to start the 2007-08 NBA season on a high, and certainly looked set to repeat his success from the 2007 NBA postseason and go a step further and win the title.

However, his 2007-08 NBA season got off to a rocky start. In the season-opening game against the Dallas Mavericks, LeBron James scored just 10 points in 36 minutes after making only two of his 11 field goals (18.2%).

He also had five turnovers and the Cavs were beaten easily by the Mavs on their own floor, with a 92-74 score.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Rohit Mishra