5 Worst teams in the league right now | NBA 2020-21

The 2020-21 NBA season is shaping up nicely, with multiple teams expected to compete for the title as the postseason gets nearer. Defending champions LA Lakers look set to be strong title contenders again, with the likes of the Brooklyn Nets, LA Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks expected to challenge LeBron James' side.

On the other hand, many NBA teams have struggled to get going in the 2020-21 NBA season. In this article, we look at the five worst teams in the NBA right now.

5 Worst teams in the 2020-21 NBA season so far

Apart from the teams that make this list, a number of sides such as the Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards have struggled massively to clinch victories. However, both the Wizards and the Rockets have enough firepower to improve as the season progresses, while the following teams may struggle to save their season.

#5 Orlando Magic

Injuries have piled up for franchises during the 2020-21 NBA season, but the Orlando Magic have arguably had the worst of it. In Nikola Vucevic, the Magic have one of the best centers in the league, but have struggled at practically every other position.

The likes of Evan Fournier and Terrance Ross have done well offensively, but their struggle to put numbers on the floor means the Orlando Magic currently have the third-worst offense in the NBA.

The 11-18 Magic have lost 7 of their last 10 games and with Markelle Fultz set to miss the whole season with an ACL, their struggles are likely to continue.

#4 Cleveland Cavaliers

Another team that have struggled to cope so far are the Cleveland Cavaliers, who find themselves 14th in the Eastern Conference with a 10-19 record.

Andre Drummond is set to be traded while Kevin Love has played only two NBA games this season. The addition of Jarret Allen and the return of players from injuries should help the Cleveland Cavaliers improve as the season progresses.

Collin Sexton has been the best player for the Cleveland Cavaliers

Collin Sexton has been the lone shining light on an unsettled roster that has lost 9 of the last 10 games! The Cleveland Cavaliers currently have the worst offense in the NBA and a playoff push could already be out of the question.

#3 Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder are openly aiming to strike big in the lottery and are currently 13th in the NBA Western Conference with a 11-17 record. They have struggled offensively, and have relied on the consistency of Shai-Gilgeous Alexander, who recently made a return from an injury that kept him out for four games.

Despite the torrid offense, OKC's defense has helped them give a few of the league's better teams a run for their money in recent games.

Nonetheless, the Oklahoma City Thunder are in the middle of a rebuild, and will have one eye on the 2021 NBA Draft.

#2 Detroit Pistons

The addition of Jerami Grant has given them a much-needed boost as the Detroit Pistons continue their rebuild in the 2020-21 NBA season. The Pistons are expected to trade Blake Griffin before the 25th March NBA Trade Deadline, and have an unsettled roster that has been further disrupted by injuries.

The Detroit Pistons are 8-20 and rooted to the bottom of the Eastern Conference. Despite their poor record, they have won four of their last 10 games. Jerami Grant is producing All-Star numbers and the return of some key players from injury is expected to help them further.

#1 Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been incredibly unlucky with injuries to key players since the beginning of the 2020-21 NBA season. D’Angelo Russell is currently sidelined, while Karl-Anthony Towns suffered a dislocated wrist early in the season. The big man's return was further delayed after he contracted covid.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have struggled in the 2020-21 NBA season thus far

On the bright side, 19-year-old rookie Anthony Edwards looks set to develop into a fantastic player in the years to come.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are a decent side when all their players are fit, we just haven't seen it yet. They currently find themselves 15th and last in the Western Conference with a 7-22 record and have lost eight of their last 10 games.

Despite landing the No.1 pick last year, the T-Wolves are heading back to the lottery.