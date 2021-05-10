5 worst teams to make it to the NBA Playoffs in the 21st century

Out of the 30 teams in the NBA, 16 make it to the NBA Playoffs each year. With such a large percentage of teams that play in the postseason, there are bound to be squads that are not world-beaters.

Worst teams to make it to the NBA Playoffs in the 21st century

Since the 2000-01 season, 15 teams have made it to the NBA Playoffs with a losing record, and 14 of those came out of the Eastern Conference.

Last season, three teams with losing records made it to the postseason (for the first time since 2000), and all fell in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Out of the 15 teams that have made the postseason with a losing record since 2000, none have made it past the first round. Among those teams, the 2007-08 Atlanta Hawks had the most competitive performance in the NBA Playoffs. They pushed the 2007-08 Boston Celtics to seven games in the first round of the 2008 NBA Playoffs.

In this article, we will rank the five worst teams that made it to the NBA Playoffs in the 21st century.

#5 2012-13 Milwaukee Bucks / Record: 38-44

Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks in the 2013 NBA Playoffs

The 2012-13 Milwaukee Bucks had an interesting squad, led by Monta Ellis and Brandon Jennings. However, the team, initially coached by Scott Skiles and later by Jim Boylan, entered the NBA Playoffs with a lowly 38-44 record and a .463 winning percentage, the lowest among postseason teams that year.

As the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, the 2012-13 Milwaukee Bucks got to play against one of the greatest teams ever, the 2012-13 Miami Heat.

The Bucks' season ended with LeBron James and company sweeping them in the first round.

#4 2019-20 Orlando Magic / Record: 33-40

The Orlando Magic in the 2020 NBA Playoffs

Last season was not easy for any team. With an incomplete regular season, three teams made it to the NBA Playoffs with a record under .500. The Orlando Magic were one of the teams as Nikola Vucevic led them to the postseason for the second time in a row.

The Magic were coached by Steve Clifford, and their roster included Evan Fournier, Markelle Fultz and Terrence Ross. As the eighth seed in the East, they played against the Milwaukee Bucks and reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Orlando Magic shocked the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the first game of the series. However, the Bucks went on to win the next four games and end the Magic's run.

#3 2007-08 Atlanta Hawks / Record: 37-45

Atlanta Hawks' logo

The 2007-08 Atlanta Hawks had a roster that was capable of registering a better record during the regular season. However, they only managed to achieve a 37-45 record (.451 winning percentage) and had to play the 'Big Three' Boston Celtics in the first round.

Coached by Mike Woodson (with players like Al Horford, Josh Smith, Mike Bibby and Joe Johnson), the Hawks managed to push Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Ray Allen and company to seven games as they won each of their three games at home.

However, the eventual 2008 champions took a comfortable 99-65 win in game seven and ended the Hawks' postseason run.

#2 2010-11 Indiana Pacers / Record: 37-45

The 2011 Pacers trying to stop Derrick Rose

All the attention in the 2010-11 NBA season was directed at the newly-formed 'Big Three' in Miami, with LeBron James and Chris Bosh joining Dwyane Wade in the franchise.

However, the Indiana Pacers became one of the 15 teams to make it to the postseason since the 2000-01 campaign, as their 37-45 was good enough for the eighth spot in the East.

The Chicago Bulls and MVP winner Derrick Rose took care of a young Pacers team that had Danny Granger, rookie Paul George, Roy Hibbert and Darren Collison in five games.

#1 2003-04 Boston Celtics / Record: 36-46

Paul Pierce in the 2004 NBA Playoffs

The 2003-04 Boston Celtics put up the worst record among playoff teams of the 21st century as they made the NBA Playoffs with a 36-46 win-loss record, grabbing the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference.

The 2004 Celtics' .439 winning percentage is tied for the 20th worst among playoff teams in NBA history.

Eventually, the team's first-round matchup in the postseason came against the Indiana Pacers, and Paul Pierce's team got swept.

