5 young stars who have the potential to be the faces of the NBA

Being the face of the NBA isn't easy. A star must have perfect conduct on and off the court. LeBron James and Steph Curry are near-perfect examples of that.

The two legends have displayed exemplary discipline and set an example as role models for hoops fans. The NBA takes these factors seriously when picking the players to be the face of the league.

They represent the franchise globally, so from an image perspective, there is plenty at stake for the league.

Young players who could become the face of the NBA

The NBA has become younger over the last few years. Teams have focused on having fewer veterans on teams to support the game's modern-day needs. That's also seen several prospects turn into stars early in their careers.

These could also potentially turn into the face of the NBA because of their following, hype and talent. Let's look at the prospects who could become the face of the league.

#1 Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic is a crowd favorite almost wherever he plays. Dallas has already named July 6th the "Luka Doncic Day" for his exploits on the court and charitable contributions to the city. Doncic, only 24, has several years before he enters his prime years, but he's already become a perennial MVP, All-Star and All-NBA caliber player.

If he can find some collective success that stacks up against the league's best in the few years, he could be the undisputed face of the league.

#2 Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum is another candidate to become the face of the league. The 25-year-old Boston Celtics All-Star forward is hitting his stride after making his first finals appearance last year. He's got the popularity, the talent and the production to back his prospects. Tatum has a golden opportunity to lead Boston to their record 18th title.

#3 Devin Booker

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker, 26, always had the tools to become a prominent figure in the league. Booker struggled to find collective success early in his career, but a finals appearance as a 24-year-old changed his trajectory as one of the league's best.

Booker is now an MVP candidate, a bonafide All-Star and All-NBA player, who is the centerpiece of a team that bolsters Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.

#4 Anthony Edwards

22-year-old Anthony Edwards continues to get better each year. Entering his fourth season in October, Edwards will expect to have another career year and potentially enter the MVP conversation. He has the clout, the talent and the will to become one of the best, generating tremendous liking among fans.

#5 Victor Wembanyama

19-year-old Victor Wembanyama is yet to make his league debut, but the French phenom is looking poised to hit his ceiling. He's already shown his talent in the French Division 1 league, creating massive hype ahead of his debut. Wembanyama is also in the safe hands of Gregg Popovich and the Spurs, who are arguably the best spot to be for young players to grow and hit their potential.

