5 Youngest NBA players to average 30+ points per game in a season

The NBA is home to numerous talents, which is why you need to be remarkable to stand out from the pack. However, few players found their scoring touch early and went on to dominate the league.

Some players have been more fortunate than others as their NBA careers kicked off earlier than most. With the 2005 Collective Bargaining Agreement prohibiting the drafting of players straight from high school, reaching the top of this list might be a tad difficult moving forward.

Luka Doncic is the 2nd player under the age of 21 to score at least 600 points in his first 20 games of a season.



He joins LeBron James in 2005-06 as the only player to accomplish this feat. Both Luka and LeBron scored exactly 614 points. pic.twitter.com/I3fe2e6e7j — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 4, 2019

While most young players are still finding their footing in the NBA, some are already embarking on a scoring spree. Luka Doncic is one such player as he took the league by storm in his rookie season. At 19, he led the Dallas Mavericks in scoring, averaging 21.2 points.

That said, let's take a look at the top five NBA youngest players to average 30+ points per game in a season.

#5 Rick Barry - 22 years

Former NBA player Rick Barry

The NBA has seen so many great scorers, and Rick Barry ranks high on that list. He was selected by the San Francisco Warriors in the 1965 draft and immediately made his mark.

The Miami Greyhound, as he was fondly called, made an NBA All-Star appearance in his rookie season and finished that campaign averaging 25.7 points. He exploded for 35.6 points per game in his sophomore year, making him the scoring champion for the 1966-67 season.

Youngest Players with a 50-Point Playoff Game



NBA Postseason History (Years-Days)



1967 Rick Barry (23-21)

1986 Michael Jordan (23-62)

2021 Jayson Tatum* (23-86)

2020 Jamal Murray (23-182)

2020 Jamal Murray (23-189)



*Friday Night pic.twitter.com/0BYiBIUL5I — Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) May 29, 2021

Barry put 39 past the Detroit Pistons to lead the Warriors to a 135-127 victory, closing the season with a W. On the day of their final game, he was 22 years, 356 days old. To date, he is the only player to reach 50 points in a Game 7 of the NBA playoffs.

#4 Walt Bellamy - 22 years

Walt Bellamy was selected by the Chicago Packers in the 1961 NBA Draft and averaged 31.6 points in his rookie season. Unfortunately for him, he played in an era where the great Wilt Chamberlain was playing his best basketball.

He was second on the scoring list behind Chamberlain, who averaged 50.4 points that season.

While most players go on an upward trajectory after such an impressive start in the NBA, the opposite was Bellamy's case. His season averages continued to plummet throughout his 14-year career. Regardless, his 31.6-point average came when he was only 22 years and 233 days old.

