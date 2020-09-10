The current LA Lakers squad is one of the oldest in the NBA today, with veterans such as LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Rajon Rondo leading the team. However, they also have some youngsters who are a crucial part of their bench rotation. In this article, we list out the 5 youngest players on the Lakers team.

Who are the 5 youngest players on the LA Lakers?

With a slew of upcoming young talents, the LA Lakers seem to have a great future awaiting them. These young players are getting to learn the tricks of the trade from the best in the business, LeBron James. Let us take a look at the 5 youngest players on the Lakers.

#5 Alex Caruso

Alex Caruso in action for the LA Lakers

At the fifth spot on this list is the 26-year-old Alex Caruso from Texas A&M University. Caruso has made a name for himself by being a good role player with occasional bursts of athleticism and stealing the ball at important moments in games.

Every Alex Caruso dunk this season 😤 #CarusoDay pic.twitter.com/57o2wLUfKS — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 6, 2020

Alex 'The Bald Eagle' Caruso is one of the key second-string players for the LA Lakers this season and plays the key role of bringing the ball up the floor while LeBron James sits on the bench.

Advertisement

#4 Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma could become a consistent third option for the LA Lakers

25-year-old Kyle Kuzma is fourth on this list of youngest players on the LA Lakers. Kuzma played for the Utah Utes in college for three years before joining the LA Lakers. At 6'8'', Kuzma has a great athletic build and could be a great scorer for the Lakers in the future.

HIGHLIGHTS: @kylekuzma pours in 25 points and five triples on 10-of-13 shooting pic.twitter.com/fHjBfEpR2g — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 25, 2020

While Kuzma is not yet the most consistent scorer for the LA Lakers, he shows great promise and has become the third-option scorer behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Kuzma's contributions will be key for the LA Lakers, who have a somewhat depleted bench.

Also Read: 5 best free agents for the LA Lakers right now

#3 Devontae Cacok

Devontae Cacok in purple and gold [Credits: Silver Screen and Roll]

Third on the list of youngest Lakers is 23-year-old Devnotae Cacok. The 6'7'' power forward played for UNC Wilmington. During his college career, he was a defensive presence with his shot-blocking ability and was named CAA Defensive Player of the Year.

Cacok went undrafted in 2019 and is now on a two-way contract with the LA Lakers and the South Bay Lakers. He has just played one game for the LA Lakers so far but has been a double-double machine in the G League. He could potentially be a great backup power forward for the LA Lakers in the future.

#2 Kostas Antetokounmpo

Kostas Antetokounmpo in action for the LA Lakers

Second on this list is 22-year-old Kostas Antetokounmpo. The younger brother of the league's MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo played for the University of Delaware.

He later joined the Dallas Mavericks on a two-way contract while playing for the Texas Legends in the 2018-19 season. He now plays for the LA Lakers, and has seen action for 5 games this season and has scored 7 points.

#1 Talen Horton-Tucker

The youngest LA Lakers player is Talen-Horton Tucker

Topping off this list of the 5 youngest players on the LA Lakers is 19-year-old Talen Horton-Tucker. The youngster from Iowa State is a second-round pick that the LA Lakers traded for at the start of the 2019-20 season.

So far Horton-Tucker has played just 6 games for the LA Lakers and even started in one game. The young shooting guard has not seen many significant minutes in games so far and we look forward to seeing how he develops in the great LA Lakers organization.

Also Read: LA Lakers: Top 5 worst starters of all time