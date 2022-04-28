“58 games, and that man thinks that he will actually be in the room with management” - Stephen A. Smith bewildered at Kyrie Irving’s comments on planning the Nets’ future

After the Boston Celtics eliminated the Brooklyn Nets from the playoffs, Kyrie Irving explicitly expressed his intention to stick with Kevin Durant and Brooklyn.

However, analyst Stephen A. Smith was taken aback by some of Irving's comments. On ESPN's "Get Up!" Smith said:

"Sadness. You know it's really hard to see and witness a grown man, with his level of intelligence, be so incredibly, incredibly tone-deaf. What in God's name will make him think that he is somebody that deserves to be in a room with management?

"Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were scheduled to play 247 games together. Do you know how many they've played together? 58. 58 games, and that man thinks that he will actually be in the room with management."

Smith talked about how spectacular Irving is as a player but maintained his stance on not offering Irving a long-term deal.

Smith has often talked about Irving being undependable and, thus, should only be offered yearly contracts, even though he is worth $50 million a year.

Reports during the offseason revealed that the Nets and Irving were having a "positive conversation" regarding a contract extension. However, all of that fell off after the guard refused to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Does Kyrie Irving have a future with the Brooklyn Nets?

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets heads for the net as Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics defends during Game 4 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

As things stand, Kyrie Irving has a player option for the 2022-23 season. If he opts in for it, he will earn over $36 million in salary. However, that will mean he will become an unrestricted free agent by 2023.

If it plays out like that, it will be a clear indication that the franchise is not 100% sold on keeping him around. Declining his player option would mean that both parties are looking towards signing a long-term deal.

Despite their 2022 playoff collapse, Irving is one of the league's best offensive players. His partnership with Kevin Durant creates a lethal offensive duo, but the franchise might have concerns about his commitment.

The 30-year-old refused to get vaccinated, resulting in him missing over 50 games this season. He was called back out of desperation, with Durant injured and James Harden looking to leave the franchise.

The Nets have a big decision to make during the offseason. Much of it will depend on if they believe Irving and Durant, with the help of Ben Simmons, can contend for a championship.

