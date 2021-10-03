6 highest scoring performances by Kevin Durant against LA Lakers

Kevin Durant is one of the most, if not the most, dominant scorers in the NBA. He is an anomaly, an individual that defies the conventions of what a seven-foot player can or cannot do.

Unstoppable on his best days or on his worst, there is almost nothing Kevin Durant is not capable of at the offensive end. And yet, he is also a fearsome defender. He is still in the process of writing his legacy, but the story he has written already is as motivating as it gets.

In his 13 years in the league, the man bestowed with the title of Slim Reaper has appeared in the NBA All-Star game on 11 occasions. He has, since his third year in the league, consistently competed with LeBron James to claim the tag as the best player in the league.

As Bron's aura fades, NBA players, pundits and fans can't help but accept Kevin Durant's pedigree. The Brooklyn Nets' no. 7 is, without a doubt, the most lethal scorer in the league now. Durant, 33, still has a good few years left to reign supreme.

As an ode to the might of KD, let's have a look at his six best scoring performances against the LA Lakers, arguably the most successful team in the league's history. This ranking is not based on his impact on the game or outcome, but is solely based on the number of points Durant scored.

So without further ado, let's get started:

#6 35 points (April 22, 2012)

This game saw a young Oklahoma City Thunder team take on an aging LA Lakers side. on April 22, 2012. The OKC Thunder, which included the likes of Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, Serge Ibaka and James Harden, were defeated by the LA Lakers.

However, Durant scored 35 points in the game, helping OKC push the team out of Los Angeles to double overtime. Even though his performance wasn't enough to help Oklahoma win the game, Kevin Durant's tally in 50.3 minutes are worthy enough for him to be on this list.

#5 35 points (January 7, 2013)

At a time when Kendrick Perkins wasn't an outspoken commentator but an Oklahoma City Thunder player, Kevin Durant was still as exceptional a scorer as he is today. On January 7, 2013, the Thunder squad met the Lakers that included Kobe Bryant, Pau Gasol, Metta World Peace and Steve Nash.

Interestingly, of the four Lakers mentioned above, three are retired while Pau Gasol is gearing up to announce his retirement. Meanwhile, Nash is now Kevin Durant's coach. But on that day, Nash and Durant were fierce rivals.

Even though the veteran gold-and-purple squad overwhelmed the Thunder team 105-96, the Slim Reaper registered 35 points. Durant scored 13 of his 14 attempts from the free-throw line.

#4 36 points (December 7, 2012)

LA Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder (December 7, 2012)

Kevin Durant, who scored 36 points on December 7, 2012, guided his team to victory against the LA Lakers. In his game-winning performance, he also registered nine rebounds and four assists while maintaining an 87.5% efficiency rate from the free-throw line.

In response, Bryant scored 35 points and registered a 90% success rate from the free-throw line. Nevertheless, KD's performance proved too much for the Lakers, who lost the game 114-108.

