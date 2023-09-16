6 NBA Coaches who are in the hot seat

Regardless of whether a team is expected to contend for a championship or focus on internal development, NBA head coaches are under immense pressure to succeed.

Rabid fanbases, media spotlight, and ownership groups keen to see their dreams take shape all play a part in a head coach's approach to their job. With so many expectations on their shoulders, it's inevitable that some coaches will fall short.

After all, only one team can be crowned a champion, and countless variables can impact a season. This means that a couple of coaches find themselves fighting to keep their job every year.

Here are six coaches who could find themselves in the proverbial "hot seat" during the 2023-24 season:

#1. Jason Kidd - Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks pulled the plug on their own season last year. After acquiring Kyrie Irving via trade, the Mavericks struggled to balance their rotation, and things escalated quickly. Dallas has acquired some new talent to re-balance things around their star two players.

Jason Kidd won't be afforded another season of mediocrity while the team has Luka Doncic leading the way.

A deep postseason run is to be expected from the Mavericks. Failure to compete with some of the best teams in the Western Conference could quickly see Kidd's job security wear thin.

#2. Tyronn Lue - LA Clippers

Arguably one of the best X's and O's coaches in the NBA, Tyronn Lue has been dealt a bad hand in recent seasons, as both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have struggled with injuries.

Nevertheless, the LA Clippers are supposed to be competing for a championship, and while there are clearly mitigating circumstances, the coach usually shoulders most of the blame.

If Leonard and George both remain healthy in the upcoming season, the Clippers still fail to make any headway in their search for the franchise's first championship; Steve Ballmer could look to ring the changes.

#3. Willie Green - New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans have an interesting roster. CJ McCollum, Zion Williamson, and Brandon Ingram are all solid players. Yet, with Williamson struggling for health and fitness, there hasn't been a genuine superstar to lead the way.

As such, Willie Green has found himself putting out fires rather than developing the talent at his disposal.

Trey Murphy III is a highly talented young forward and has grown under Green's tutelage, but he's arguably the lone success story of recent seasons. Maybe one can also include Jose Alvarado there as well.

Either way, the Pelicans were likely envisioning a different level of success when they drafted Williamson.

Most of New Orleans's struggles can't be blamed on Green. But if somebody needs to take the fall for the franchise's underachievement, the head coach is a reasonable guess.

#4. Joe Mazzulla - Boston Celtics

Joe Mazulla took his Boston Celtics team to the Eastern Conference finals last season as a rookie head coach.

However, Mazzulla's style of play saw the Celtics move away from their defensive mentality and toward a run-and-gun three-point-heavy offensive system. Mazzulla will need to strike an improved balance this season.

With a new coaching staff around him and the addition of Kristaps Porzingis, Mazzulla will be under increasing pressure to succeed.

Should the Celtics fall short in the coming season, the sophomore head coach could find his position under threat in favor of a more experienced locker room leader.

#5. Darvin Ham - LA Lakers

Once GM Rob Pelinka gave Darvin Ham a well-balanced roster after the February trade deadline, the rookie head coach began to show his value to the Lakers' front office.

Ham led a resurgence in Los Angeles, with his team clawing their way into the postseason and then to the Western Conference finals.

After another impressive offseason, where the Lakers have continued to strengthen their roster, Ham will be expected to produce the goods. A trip to the NBA Finals will likely be the expectation on his shoulders.

Should the purple and gold franchise fail to give LeBron James another shot at a championship, Ham could be looking at a short tenure in Lakerland.

#6. Frank Vogel - Phoenix Suns

Frank Vogel arguably has one of the most difficult jobs in the NBA. Not only does he have championship expectations on his shoulders, but he also has three ball-dominant stars, who are all expected to gel together in the upcoming season.

Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal will arguably be the most talented trio in the NBA next season.

However, Vogel will need to develop a system that allows the trio to thrive while also being satisfied with the amount of touches they get.

That type of system is hard to design, especially when incorporating the other 12 players on the roster. As such, Vogel will be under enormous pressure to get things right for the Phoenix Suns.