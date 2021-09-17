NBA Finals History: Listing the only 6 players who recorded a 30 point triple-double

The NBA Finals is one of the most competitive sporting events in the world. Teams go through an 82 game regular-season and three grueling best-of-seven-game series in the postseason. It is only after winning those that two teams emerge to battle it out once again to earn the right to be called champions.

While consistency is necessary, there are some instances where players put in a performance that truly sets them apart.

The triple-double is the act of recording 10+ of any three statistics in a game. The combination of 10+ points, 10+ rebounds and 10+ assists is the most common format for a triple-double.

Recording a triple-double is an accomplishment in itself, but doing it on the biggest stage, in the NBA Finals, makes it even greater.

Keeping that in mind, we're looking at six NBA players who recorded a 30 point triple-double in the NBA Finals.

#1 Jerry West: 1969 NBA Finals

Jerry West is widely recognized as the silhouette that is the logo of the NBA. West always came to perform in clutch situations, and the NBA Finals were no different.

After years of having lost to the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, the LA Lakers were looking at facing their arch rivals one more time on the grand stage.

West was unstoppable in the 1969 NBA Finals. He scored 53 points in the first win against the Celtics and followed it up with another 41 point performance. For the entire series, Jerry West averaged 37.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 7.4 assists.

Although the Lakers led the series 2-0, things would take a turn for the worse and the Celtics would take the Lakers to Game Seven.

West rose to the occasion. In the crucial seventh game, West recorded a triple-double. Jerry West dominated the game by recording 42 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists. Unfortunately, his efforts were for naught as the Celtics won the game by two points and walked away as champions once again.

Jerry West was named the NBA Finals MVP for his stellar performance. It remains the only time a player on the losing team has won the accolade.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife Happy Birthday to Jerry West aka Mr. Clutch aka The Logo aka one of the greatest guards ever aka arguably the greatest GM ever aka the only player to win Finals MVP on a losing team | bit.ly/1hyihLp Happy Birthday to Jerry West aka Mr. Clutch aka The Logo aka one of the greatest guards ever aka arguably the greatest GM ever aka the only player to win Finals MVP on a losing team | bit.ly/1hyihLp https://t.co/kRxOOeMGkL

#2 James Worthy: 1988 NBA Finals

James Worthy is one of the greatest Lakers in franchise history. With his number hanging from the rafters, Worthy is a three-time champion with the LA Lakers.

Known as 'Big Game James', Worthy was known to show up when the Lakers needed him the most. Paired with Magic Johnson, Worthy was one of the great finishers in the NBA. In the 1988 NBA Finals against the Detroit Pistons, he would rise to the challenge in game seven.

The Detroit Pistons were one of the toughest teams in the NBA at the time. Playing a physical brand of basketball, the Lakers struggled in the first game, losing by 12 points.

But the Lakers turned it around, eventually tying the series at three games apiece. With the series tied, the seventh game would decide the champion.

James Worthy would come up big for the Lakers by recording a triple-double to secure the win and the NBA title. Worthy recorded 36 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists for the game.

While also winning the NBA Finals, Worthy was also named NBA Finals MVP. He averaged 22 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the series.

🐍Edwin ⁸ ²⁴🦋 @Legit_CHAMP 1988 NBA Finals game 7



James Worthy dropped a triple double of 36 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 assists willing the Lakers to a 108-105 win over the Pistons to win the NBA championship🏆 He was also named Finals MVP.



One of the most underrated forwards of all time🔥 1988 NBA Finals game 7



James Worthy dropped a triple double of 36 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 assists willing the Lakers to a 108-105 win over the Pistons to win the NBA championship🏆 He was also named Finals MVP.



One of the most underrated forwards of all time🔥 https://t.co/Tykj8YZJLP

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Rohit Mishra