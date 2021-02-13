6 NBA players who scored 70 points in a single game

Scoring outbursts can happen on any given day from an NBA schedule. The talent is just too big in the world's greatest basketball league and we've witnessed some incredible scoring performances throughout the history of the league. While we've seen a couple of 60-point games in the current season, not many fans have been able to see a 70-point game from an NBA superstar.

In this piece, we will do a review of the players who achieved a 70-point game during their NBA careers.

6 NBA players who scored at least 70 points in one match

There have only been 11 games where a player scored 70 points throughout the NBA's 74-year history. Most recently, the Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker became a member of the 70-point club when he put up that number in a loss against the Boston Celtics in 2017.

#6 Devin Booker

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns.

On March 24th, 2017, Devin Booker visited Boston's TD Garden and had the greatest scoring night of his career. With 70 points against the Boston Celtics on the road, Booker became the sixth player in NBA history to reach that mark, and the youngest ever to do so at 20 years and 145 days (actually, he is also the youngest ever to score at least 60 in a game).

In that game, Booker put up 40 shots and made 21. He also made four threes out of his 11 attempts and made 24 of his 26 free throws. Despite his individual effort, the Suns fell 130-120 to the Celtics.

#5 David Robinson

David Robinson.

While chasing the 1993-94 scoring title, 'The Admiral' David Robinson put up an amazing 71-point performance against the Los Angeles Clippers on April 24th, 1994.

David Robinson needed a huge scoring game to seal the 1993-94 regular season with the scoring title. To overtake Shaquille O'Neal for the scoring crown, Robinson went out to score against the Clippers and his teammates helped him all the way. He eventually won the scoring crown as he averaged 29.8 points per game in the season.

#4 Elgin Baylor

Elgin Baylor.

The legendary Elgin Baylor, arguably the greatest player to never win an NBA championship, is also a member of the 70-point club. On November 15th, 1960, Baylor exploded for 71 points against the New York Knicks.

That was the first 70-point game in NBA history.

Baylor made 28 of his 48 field goals on the night and also made 15 of his 19 free-throw attempts. He surpassed his previous career-high of 64 points handsomely and also grabbed 25 rebounds to seal a 122-113 win for the LA Lakers.