6 NBA players who have revolutionized the game

Elmer Crisostomo
Top 5 / Top 10
374   //    20 Sep 2018, 11:26 IST

NBA MVP Press Conference
NBA MVP Press Conference

The game of basketball has been evolving almost every decade since James Naismith tossed a crumpled paper into his garbage basket and lit a bulb in his head.

Without a doubt, being the premier basketball league in the world hands down since its inception, the NBA has been contributing immensely to its continuous beautification, thanks largely to the numerous basketball greats who revolutionized the game individually and collectively, transforming the sport into what it is today.

Here are the top six game changers who have donned NBA jerseys.


#6 Stephen Curry

Enter captio
Stephen Curry has revolutionized the game from afar.

This early in his career, Steph Curry has already contributed greatly in changing the way the game is played, taking much attention away from the paint and extending it to as far as the mid-court.

Neither blessed with size nor athleticism, this unlikely game-changer redefined the meaning of great shot selection and turned the game upside down with his seeming desperation shots that hit the mark more often than not. From stepping back to quick releases in the face of defenders and heaving from distances, Curry has managed to torch his opponents with his three-pointers with surprisingly uncanny accuracy.

The two-time MVP and three-time NBA champion has not only brought down records from distance, from most 3-point makes in a game to season 3-point conversions, but Steph has also influenced the majority of franchises to tinker with their offensive philosophy and include volume shots from afar.

Elmer Crisostomo
A public school teacher and a basketball coach, the writer loves everything about sports and is thrilled writing about it.
