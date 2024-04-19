6 NBA teams with highest-selling merchandise for second half of 2023/24 revealed

The NBA Playoffs are right around the corner. With one final round of the play-in tournament left, postseason matchups are beginning to take shape. While many teams have already punched their ticket to the postseason, the Pelicans and Kings will compete for the eighth seed in the West, while the Bulls and Heat compete for the eighth seed in the East.

Ahead of postseason action, the league announced on social media the top 10 teams that sold the most merchandise in the second half of the season. While exact figures weren't disclosed, the list includes some familiar names.

In addition, one Eastern Conference team managed to push into the top five after finishing sixth in merchandise sales last year.

Six NBA franchises with the most merchandise sales in the second half of 2023-24

#6: Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers may have lost James Harden, however, reigning MVP Joel Embiid likely helped keep the team merchandise sales through the roof. With the team defeating the Miami Heat to capture the seventh seed in the playoffs, they will look to ride the success of Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

Ironically, in addition to playing the Knicks in the first round, the 76ers sit just one spot ahead of the team on the list of teams with the top-selling merchandise.

#5: Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls struggled to find consistency this season. The team also dealt with a slew of speculation surrounding Zach LaVine's future, however, they now find themselves one game away from the eighth seed.

During the second half of the season, the team finished fifth in merchandise sale. Although their success hasn't matched the other top teams on the list, it's clear Chicago fans continue to support the Bulls.

#4: Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks season started out with fans and analysts predicting that the acquisition of Damian Lillard would make the Bucks postseason favorites. Despite that, they finished third in the Eastern Conference.

While the team raised eyebrows for parting ways with Adrian Griffin and hiring Doc Rivers, their fans supported the team through thick and thin.

#3: Golden State Warriors

Although the team's postseason ended early after elimination in the NBA play-in tournament, fan support remained consistent throughout the year. Despite Klay Thompson's struggles and the team's inability to make the playoffs, Warriors fans never abandoned their team.

#2: Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics continued to impress this season, leading the NBA with a 64-18 record that saw them finish first in the Eastern Conference. With key additions in Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, fan support around the Celtics seems likely to grow in the weeks to come as the team chases a title.

Their success saw fan support push them into the No. 2 position on the list of teams with the highest-selling merchandise.

#1: LA Lakers

One of the most storied franchises in the NBA, the LA Lakers are looking to overcome the odds and defeat the reigning champion Denver Nuggets in the first round. While their season saw several ups and downs, fans continued to support the franchise.

This year, much like last season, the Lakers led the NBA for franchises that sold the most merchandise.

