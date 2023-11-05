6 reasons why Victor Wembanyama is a better rookie than LeBron James

Victor Wembanyama has been more than living up to the hype with how he has played in just five games into the season. Selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA draft, Wembanyama has drawn comparisons to 2003's No.1 pick, LeBron James.

Like Wembanyama, the four-time NBA champion was a marvel to watch on the court in his rookie season, as no player was quite like him. From the size and the strength, he also had the speed and the playmaking ability that rivaled excellent guards at the time.

With that said, here are six reasons why Victor Wembanyama is a better rookie than LeBron James.

Top 6 reasons why Victor Wembanyama is already a better rookie than LeBron James ever was

6) Better rebounder

Compared to LeBron James, who averaged 5.5 rebounds per game in his rookie year with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Victor Wembanyama is averaging 8.0 rebounds per game. At the same time, Wembanyama is a 7-foot-4 center with an incredible wingspan to boot, unlike James.

5) Better defender

There were some concerns about Wembanyama's defensive ability on the court, whether providing rim protection or simply defending in space. As of right now, the Spurs center is putting up 2.2 blocks per game and is limiting teams to 102.8 points per 100 possessions whenever he is on the court, as per NBA.com.

4) Tough cover or match-up for defenders

With that height and wingspan combination, there's no denying how difficult an assignment it is to guard Wembanyama. It's not just that he is tall, but he has the jumper to shoot over or fade from defenders. He can post up as well and looks to have improved on his strength.

3) Scoring average under 28.6 minutes per game

During James' rookie season, he averaged 20.9 points under 39.5 minutes per game. Meanwhile, Victor Wembanyama is only playing under 28.6 minutes and is still putting up 20.6 points per game. It's a testament to the skill set he has with his shotmaking and scoring ability from inside.

2) Offensive game

There's no mistaking the upside to the Spurs' center's offensive capabilities. He can dribble the ball effectively, similar to Kevin Durant, for his size, which aids him in getting to his spots and making his jumpers easily.

Besides his jumper, Wembanyama has shown to be a strong finisher at the basket, whether he is under the rim or posting up defenders. The complete package is there, and all that remains is to polish and develop it with each season.

1) The shooting efficiency

Lastly, the shooting efficiency has been incredible for Victor Wembanyama. In the five games he has played in the league, Wembanyama is shooting 50.0%, including 32.0% from 3-point range. Meanwhile, LeBron James shot the ball at 41.7% shooting, including 29.0% from 3-point range.