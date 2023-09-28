7 All-Star guards Miami Heat coveted heavily but failed to land ft. Kyrie Irving and Damian Lillard

The Miami Heat did not get their guy with Damian Lillard. The shooting guard wanted to go to Miami and the Heat were the leading contender to land the star after his trade request.

However, the Heat were left empty-handed as Lillard was dealt to the Milwaukee Bucks. Apparently, this was not the first time this has happened to the Heat.

Miami and the front office led by Pat Riley always seem to be mentioned in trade scenarios. Every time a star is a free agent or demands a trade, the Heat are always mentioned as one of the teams that could land the disgruntled star.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Many always point to Riley’s tenacity to always compete for a title. They mention how the team signed LeBron James and Chris Bosh to form one of the best trios of all time.

The media also loves to mention how NBA players love the city of Miami and there is no state income tax in Florida.

Yet, the Heat continuously strike out on the biggest stars, especially guards since James left South Beach.

They instead win with seemingly undermanned rosters like this past season when Jimmy Butler led the Heat to the Finals as an eight seed.

Expand Tweet

Butler was a big signing for the Heat but they missed on him at first when he went to Philadelphia before eventually moving to Miami.

Let’s take a look at all the All Stars who were supposed to be on the Heat but never did.

7 All-Star guards that the Miami Heat could not land

The Miami Heat missed out on Damian Lillard after waiting all summer assured they would land the sharpshooter.

Instead they are left empty handed once again and have to run it back with less pieces than they had last year. Here are seven All Star guard the Heat whiffed on.

No. 7 - Kyrie Irving

Sacramento Kings v Dallas Mavericks

The Heat have been lightly in the Irving sweepstakes multiple times. According to Shams Charania, the Heat made an offer to the Brooklyn Nets for Irving at the trade deadline last season.

He instead was dealt to the Dallas Mavericks and the Heat were outbid. They did not want to shell out the necessary assets to land the mercurial All Star guard.

No. 6 - Donovan Mitchell

Titans Browns Football

Mitchell was the star of the Utah Jazz but seemed to outgrow his position in the smaller market. New ownership and management came in and began dealing the star players for assets. The Heat were the favorites to acquire the young star.

Mitchell instead was dealt to the Cleveland Cavaliers. He had ties to Heat players Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo but the deal could not be done and the Heat faded in the race to land Mitchell.

No. 5 - Bradley Beal

Detroit Pistons v Washington Wizards

Beal was mentioned as a potential piece for Miami for years. The Heat were constantly mentioned as the top destination for Beal if he ever demanded out of Washington.

Beal stayed loyal by signing an extension with Washington. He then finally wanted out of Washington and asked for a trade. He reportedly had his choice of teams and went with the Phoenix Suns instead of the Heat or Bucks. Another L for Miami.

No. 4 - Chris Paul

Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Four

Paul has been traded multiple times in the latter stages of his career. Four years ago, the Heat were targeting Paul. They thought he would be a good fit culture wise in their lineup.

Those talks faded quickly. Paul instead stayed with the OKC Thunder and played for them for one season. It seems the Miami Heat purposefully backed out of this one because they did not want to take on Paul’s backloaded contract like the Warriors just took on by trading for Paul this summer.

No. 3 - James Harden

Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Six

Harden loves Miami. But maybe not the Heat. He may be an odd culture fit for the hard nosed team even if he loves spending time in the city.

Miami has been rumored as a destination for Harden before. They were considering it when he first asked out of Brooklyn.

This summer rumors of the Miami Heat trading for Harden to get him out of Philadelphia were tossed around. The Heat let the chance slip instead pursuing Lillard. It remains to be seen if they will try to trade for Harden now.

No. 2 - Zach LaVine

Orlando Magic v Chicago Bulls

LaVine has been in trade rumors for years. Any star in trade rumors is linked to the Miami Heat at least once.

At the beginning of the offseason, the Heat were known to be searching for another star.

Before they landed on the pursuit of Lillard, many thought they would offer a trade package for LaVine. Instead the talks fizzled out and Chicago seems keen to keep their current core together including LaVine.

No. 1 - Damian Lillard

Lillard Trade Basketball

Of course, Lillard tops the list. Nothing was more sure. Many NBA league sources all thought Lillard was due to land in Miami. He requested to be traded and gave the Miami Heat as his only preferred option.

He and his team spent all summer posturing hoping to get the deal done. Instead the Blazers did not fully engage with the Miami Heat after initial calls and waited all summer to send him to Milwaukee instead.

Will the Miami Heat be involved in the next disgruntled star? Perhaps they will make a move for Harden or Jrue Holiday now.

They may wait and hope Joel Embiid or Giannis Antetokounmpo ask out of their Northern cities for the warmths of South Beach.