7 longest shots in NBA history

Part of the NBA's allure is the incredible shot-making on offer. Hitting big-time buckets from unbelievable distances is one way to ensure the crowd in attendance.

The audience at Hope are spellbound by the incredible feats of skill. It's part of the reason why Steph Curry is such a big name around the world and why Ray Allen and Reggie Miller were big stars during their primes.

However, not every long-distance shot comes out of the hands of a sharpshooter. In fact, some of the longest shots in history have come from unlikely sources. Perhaps that's what makes them and the league so special. You have to expect the unexpected every night.

Longest shots in NBA history

Here are the seven longest shots in NBA history.

#1 Baron Davis, 89 feet, 2001 Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks

Davis wasn't known for his perimeter-scoring ability. The veteran point guard was a career 32% shooter from deep. However, on Feb. 17, 2001, the two-time All-Star set an NBA record that still stands.

The shot came with 0.7 seconds remaining on the shot clock at the end of the third quarter. It was a hail mary from across the court. We see players attempt these shots all the time. However, in this instance, it went in, and Davis made history just like that.

#2 Norm Van Lier, 84 feet, 1977, Chicago Bulls vs. San Antonio Spurs

Van Lier has held one of the longest shots in NBA history for over 30 years. The former Chicago Bulls guard hit a hail-mary shot for the Bulls to end the first quarter of play against the San Antonio Spurs.

That shot has been among the longest-distance buckets in league history ever since.

#3 Magic Johnson, 84 feet, 1987, Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets

Magic Johnson had a stellar career filled with records, championships and All-Star selections. However, one of his lesser-discussed feats is that he sits joint second for the longest shot in NBA history.

Johnson hit the long-distance bucket to close out the half for the Los Angeles Lakers in a playoff game against the Denver Nuggets. Johnson's bucket helped spur his team to a 128-95 win, and the Lakers went on to sweep the series.

#4 LeBron James, 83 feet, 2007, Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics

Just like Magic Johnson, LeBron James has won so much in his career that his position on the "longest shots of all time" list is seldom spoken about.

LeBron's bucket came during a Jan. 3, 2007 game against the Boston Celtics, where "The King" drained a big-time bucket in the second half of the game. That shot is just another footnote in his incredible legacy.

#5 Herb Williams, 81 feet, 1986, Indiana Pacers vs Sacramento Kings

Williams was your typical 1980s big man. He was big, strong and did most of his work with his back to the basket.

However, on Jan. 8, 1986, Williams sank a halftime buzzer-beater for the Indiana Pacers. Williams' bucket did little to galvanize his team, though. The Pacers ended up blowing a 20-point lead to the Kings, losing 88-87.

#6 Ziaire Williams, 79 feet, 2023, Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns

Williams is the most recent entry in this list, having gatecrashed the party last season.

The second-year forward drained a 79-foot prayer from across the court to close out the third quarter in a game the Memphis Grizzlies were losing 87-69. Williams has struggled to crack the Grizzlies rotation since entering the NBA but certainly put himself on the highlight reel with his big bucket.

#7 Zoran Planinic, 77 feet, 2005, New Jersey Nets vs Utah Jazz

Planinic sank a 77-footer to cement his place in NBA history. The little-known point guard spent three seasons in the NBA, playing 148 regular-season games for the New Jersey Nets, and also made 12 postseason appearances.

However, Planinic's biggest achievement in the league is draining a long-distance bucket at the end of a quarter.