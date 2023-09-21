7 NBA teams that need a rim protector (Including Dallas Mavericks)

The Dallas Mavericks aren't the only team in the league that is in dire need of rim protection ahead of the 2023/24 season. Rim protection is an aspect that has quickly become pivotal to any team's success and a key part of every side's defensive planning.

With 3-pointers being drained with consummate ease, the debate about rim protection vs. perimeter defense has taken center stage. Protecting the rim cannot be discarded as a lost art form, and for that matter, neither should mid-range sniping.

For those who believe rim protection is more than blocking shots, it's a lot more than that. The ideal definition is to ensure that the shooter's most efficient shot can be disrupted, and that would mean drastically reducing a team's chances of scoring.

Coming back to the Mavericks, who despite pulling the trigger on a blockbuster Kyrie Irving trade this past season, suffered with their defense. They ended with a 1.131 defensive rating, finishing 25th in the league and the end result was a failure to make the playoffs.

Like the Mavericks, there are a few teams that suffered significantly in the absence of a bonafide rim protector.

Here are some of the sides that could use more help on that front:

7 NBA teams that need legitimate rim protectors in the 2023-24 season

#7. Washington Wizards

One of the teams that lost more in the offseason than they gained, the Washington Wizards minus Kristaps Porzingis lacks depth in the shot-blocking department. While their move of pushing Daniel Gafford to the starting unit in exchange for Deni Avdija paid dividends last season, they still need a genuine rim protector.

Gafford offers solid support on the end, but the Wizards will know that a setback to the forward will see their defense taking a hit. They will need some help if they intend to better their record of 22nd best defensive side last season.

#6. New York Knicks

The New York Knicks were one of the teams who had a better 2022-23 season. They made the playoffs on the back of a good regular season record and pipped the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round.

The team made some smart moves in the summer by extending Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart. Both players have their work sorted out on the defensive end, and that means the Knicks have no dearth of players who boast of rebounding and aggressive offense.

But their frontcourt took a dent against the Miami Heat primarily due to a lack of depth when it comes to rim protection. Can they address the move with another addition before the start of the new season?

#5. Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic may have some rising talent in Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, but their success this season depends on how they fare defensively. Last season, their efforts on that end were noteworthy but could use more assistance.

The Magic showed signs of being a strong defensively overall last season. Despite their 5-20 start, the team was sixth in the NBA in defensive rating, giving up 113.0 points per 100 possessions.

That number can surely be a lot better if they focus more on defense this season. But in order to bolster that end they need a strong rim protector, who can even defend the three-point line.

#4. Portland Trail Blazers

One of the teams that's suffered on the defensive end continually is the Portland Trail Blazers. This season, they continue to make headlines on the whole Damian Lillard saga, but what's overlooked is the team's need for a player who can offer shot-blocking and rim-protecting capabilities.

At the moment, the only center in their roster is Jusuf Nurcic and the 29-year-old manages to hold his own. His backup is Kris Murray, an Iowa forward who is more of a 3-and-D big than an actual big who can help protect the frontcourt. Much like the Knicks, they need help on that front.

#3. Sacramento Kings

A classic example of why teams with a high ceiling need rim protectors is the Sacramento Kings, who despite forcing a Game 7 in the first round of the playoffs against the Golden State Warriors, suffered when Stephen Curry turned on the jets and drained 3-pointers at will.

With Domantas Sabonis dealing with his own against Draymond Green throughout the series, it was a splash-fest for Curry and Klay Thompson. This season, they have Javale McGee who can fill that void. In Alex Len, they have the talent, but it remains to be seen if the duo can fix their glaring issue from last season.

#2. Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokic may have proved a point when the latter's defense was questioned. Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura who had a good postseason went as far as saying that the Nuggets had flaws that LA could exploit.

While the defending champions have the firepower offensively, they have been outmatched on the blocks with other teams before, and despite Jokic's gritty defense, the team has no bonafide rim protector. This would mean teams with free-flowing offense can take advantage of the fact that they can repeatedly attack the rim and force Denver's hand.

#1. Dallas Mavericks

Prior to the start of the Dallas Mavericks' 2022-23 season, GM Nico Harrison stressed the need for the rim to be protected. A clear scarcity of rim protectors cost the side a playoff berth in the final stages of the regular season.

Not only were the Mavericks outrebounded, but they also suffered when teams with better rim protectors took on the likes of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Their shot efficiency took a hit, and that coupled with a lackluster effort on their own defensive end attributed to losses.