Statistical Comparison: LeBron James Vs Larry Bird

An attempt to compare King Lebron James with The Great White Hope of Basketball, Larry Bird

Even though the Cleveland Cavaliers lost 2018 NBA Finals with a clean sweep, LeBron James once again played his heart out against the mighty Golden State Warriors. Throughout the playoffs, James was on an absolute tear as he averaged 34.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 9 assists per game. He also scored seven 40-point games and one 50-point game leading his team to the NBA finals for the 8th consecutive season. James has solidified his legacy as the best player of this era and given the way he has played in his 15th NBA season, it's quite evident that he still has a lot in his tank for this game.

Larry Bird, on the other hand, is a basketball icon. His battles with Julius Erving and Magic Johnson were legendary back in the 80's. Magic and Bird's rivalry began back in their college days when they both faced off each other in 1979 NCAA Championship game. Bird lost this game but he was a winner in the NBA.

In his rookie season, Bird led the Celtics to 61 wins compared to 29 in their previous seasons. Such was the impact of Larry Legend on his team. After retiring from the NBA, Bird also excelled in front office jobs as he has been awarded coach of the year award an NBA's executive of the year award.

#1 Biographical details

LeBron James was drafted as the 1st overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003. James was just eighteen years old, coming out high school with a lot of expectations and buzz around him. He easily lived up to all the expectations put on him as he recorded 27 points and grabbed 8 rebounds in his debut against the Sacremento Kings.

Larry BIrd was drafted as the 6th overall pick by the Boston Celtics in 1978 before he went back to college for a final year. He earned the Rookie of the Year honours and also led a mediocre team to the playoffs just in his first year in the league. Bird played as a small forward mostly and is considered one of the best in this position. He was arguably the most clutch player of his era.