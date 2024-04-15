76ers vs Heat Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament odds: Who is more likely to score a Playoffs spot?

The NBA Play-In tournament begins on Tuesday, with play-in tournament odds already out from sportsbooks around the world. The Miami Heat will travel North to play the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. It will be one of the most intriguing games of the play-in tournament.

The winner of the game will move on to the playoffs. They will become the No. 7 seed in the East and advance to a first-round series against the New York Knicks.

Let’s take a look at the NBA play-in tournament odds for the Heat and Sixers matchup. The game will have plenty of betting angles as these two veteran-laden teams go to battle.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBA Play-In Tournament Odds: Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Here are the NBA Play-In Tournament odds for the Heat and Sixers game. Odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Spread: 76ers (-4.5)

Moneyline: Miami Heat (+160) vs Philadelphia 76ers (-192)

Total (O/U): 207

NBA Play-In Tournament Odds: Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Preview

This one should be one of the best matchups of the postseason. The Miami Heat will attempt to turn on their playoff mode as they often do.

The Heat went from the play-in tournament to the NBA Finals last season. They could do it again starting with a win against the Sixers on the road. It will not be easy as the Sixers are on a roll. They have been surging since Joel Embiid returned to the lineup. Philly finished the season on an eight-game winning streak and is the hottest team in the league going into the postseason.

The two teams split the season series 2-2. The Sixers are a different team with Embiid. They went 12-18 without him while he rested his knee injury. The top priority for the Heat will be slowing down the big man. He is averaging 30.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks in the five games he has played since returning. He played 30.5 minutes per game so he should be available to provide the full usage on Wednesday night.

Most of the defensive responsibility will fall on Bam Adebayo. The two went head-to-head a few weeks ago. Embiid got the best of Adebayo.

Adebayo was -29 on the floor in that game. Embiid scored 16 points when the two were matched up against each other. He went 6-of-12 from the field with Adebayo on him.

The Heat will also hope Playoff Jimmy shows up. Jimmy Butler has come up with superhuman performances in the playoffs since joining the Heat. Miami will hope he finds that extra level once again to win this one and move into the playoffs.

How To Watch NBA Play-In Tournament Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers

The game will air nationally. It will air on ESPN on Wednesday, April 17. The game tips off at 7 pm ET. It can also be streamed with Watch ESPN or OTT providers like YouTube TV.