8 active coaches LeBron James has played against ft. Jason Kidd

LeBron James is playing in his 21st NBA season at an incredible pace, further diminishing doubts about how he can keep up with today's players even while he has surpassed the longevity of many greats. In fact, he's reached the point that many of the teams he goes up against are coached by former players he's faced.

To be in James' situation is a fortunate accomplishment as well as a testament to his work ethic and complete dedication to taking care of his body. It's not just the fact that he can still step on the court at his age but James remains able to play at an elite level.

Here's a look at the eight active NBA coaches whom LeBron James has played against.

LeBron James and the eight active coaches that he has played against

#8, Willie Green

New Orleans Pelicans coach Willie Green

Willie Green was the 41st pick in the 2003 NBA draft and was moved to the Philadelphia 76ers by the former NBA team, the Seattle Supersonics. He played 12 seasons, averaging 8.3 points (42.5% shooting, including 34.6% from 3-point range) and 1.8 rebounds per game.

Before being named the coach of the New Orleans Pelicans in July 2021, Green started as an assistant coach to Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr in 2016. He is in his third season coaching the Pelicans.

#7, Adrian Griffin

Milwaukee Bucks coach Adrian Griffin

Before securing a roster spot with the Boston Celtics in 1999, Adrian Griffin went unselected in the 1996 NBA draft. He lasted 10 seasons, averaging 4.0 points and 3.2 rpg.

The former NBA forward is now the coach of the Milwaukee Bucks in his first season at the position. Originally, he started as an assistant coach for different teams, such as the Chicago Bulls and the Orlando Magic, before finally landing the Bucks position on June 5, 2023.

#6, Jacque Vaughn

Brooklyn Nets coach Jacque Vaughn

Jacque Vaughn entered the league as the No. 27 pick of the 1997 NBA draft by the Utah Jazz. He averaged 4.5 points (42.9% shooting, including 35.2% from 3-point range) and 2.5 assists per game in 12 seasons.

He first started as part of the San Antonio Spurs coaching staff in 2010 and lasted until 2012. Afterward, he briefly became the head coach of the Orlando Magic in 2015. After his tenure in Orlando, he joined former Brooklyn Nets coach Kenny Atkinson's staff during the 2016-17 season as an assistant.

He later replaced Steve Nash in charge of Brooklyn in the 2022-23 season and is in his sophomore season.

#5, Darvin Ham

LA Lakers coach Darvin Ham

Darvin Ham started his NBA career with the Denver Nuggets in the 1996-97 season and lasted nine seasons, averaging 2.7 ppg and 2.3 rpg.

Ham then became an assistant coach for the LA Lakers, Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks before landing the Lakers head coach position in 2022-23. He is now in his second season coaching Lakers and 19-time All-Star LeBron James.

#4, Ime Udoka

Houston Rockets coach Darvin Ham

Ime Udoka played for numerous teams, including the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks, throughout his seven seasons. He secured his first head coach position during the 2021-22 season for the Boston Celtics and later transitioned to coach the Houston Rockets this season.

In his seven seasons, he put up 5.2 ppg and 2.9 rpg.

#3, Tyronn Lue

LA Clippers coach Tyronn Lue

Tyronn Lue is best known for his time playing alongside Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal in his first three NBA seasons. He lasted 14 seasons, averaging 8.5 ppg and 3.1 apg.

Lue was an assistant coach for the Boston Celtics and LA Clippers before being the head coach for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He coached the Cavaliers for four seasons, three of those with LeBron James on the roster. The Cavs won the 2016 NBA Finals, and he's now in his fourth season as the LA Clippers coach.

#2, Chauncey Billups

Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups

Chauncy Billups is best known for being one of the main reasons the Detroit Pistons captured the 2004 NBA championship against the mighty LA Lakers. He had some all-time duels in his career, such as the famous 2007 Eastern Conference finals matchup against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. The series came down to six games, with the Pistons winning.

Billups finished his career averaging 15.2 ppg (41.5% shooting, including 38.7% from 3-point range) and 5.4 apg.

Originally, he started as an assistant coach for the LA Clippers before being named the Portland Trail Blazers coach for the 2021-22 season. He is now in his third season with the team.

#1, Jason Kidd

Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd

Lastly, Hall of Famer Jason Kidd is regarded as one of the greatest point guards in NBA history. He also played a pivotal role with the Dallas Mavericks in their 2011 NBA Finals win against LeBron James and the Miami Heat. Kidd played 21 seasons and put up 12.6 ppg (40.0% shooting, including 34.9% from 3-point range), 6.3 apg and 5.0 rpg.

He started his coaching career as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets in the 2013-14 season. He then became the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks (four seasons), assistant coach for the Lakers (two seasons) and now the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks. He is in his third season with the Mavs.

