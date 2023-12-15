8 longest losing streaks for an NBA team at one arena ft. Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena

The Golden State Warriors’ losing streak reached three games on Thursday, as they fell 121-113 on the road to the LA Clippers. Per ESPN, the defeat also marked the Warriors’ 11th straight at the Crypto.com Arena, including road losses to the LA Lakers.

The loss puts Golden State in a three-way tie for the fourth-longest active losing streak by an NBA team in a single arena. However, a few teams still have a considerable lead on the undesirable list.

On that note, here are the teams with the longest losing streaks in one arena:

Longest losing streaks by an NBA team in a single arena

#4 (tie) Golden State Warriors at the Crypto.com Arena

As mentioned, Golden State’s 11-game losing streak at the Crypto.com Arena is the fourth-longest streak in a single arena. The Warriors last won in LA on Nov. 28, 2021.

#4 (tie) Orlando Magic at the American Airlines Center

Also tied for the fourth-longest streak are the Orlando Magic, who have lost 11 straight games against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. The Magic’s last win in Dallas came on Jan. 8, 2011.

#4 (tie) Houston Rockets at the Crypto.com Arena

The third and final team tied for the fourth-longest streak is the Houston Rockets. Like the Warriors, Houston has lost 11 straight games against the Lakers and Clippers at the Crypto.com Arena. The Rockets’ last win in LA came on Feb. 6, 2020.

#3 Charlotte Hornets at the Moda Center

The third-longest streak belongs to the Charlotte Hornets, who have dropped 15 straight games against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center. The Hornets’ last win in Portland came on March 29, 2008, when the team was still named the Bobcats.

#2 (tied) Minnesota Timberwolves at the TD Garden

Tied for the second-longest streak are the Minnesota Timberwolves, who have lost 16 straight games against the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden. The Wolves last won in Boston on March 6, 2005.

#2 (tied) Charlotte Hornets at the Delta Center

Also tied for the second-longest streak are the Hornets, who have lost 16 straight games against the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center. Charlotte’s last win in Utah came on March 1, 2006, also when they were still named the Bobcats.

#2 (tied) Detroit Pistons at the Capital One Arena

The final team tied for the second-longest streak is the Detroit Pistons, who have lost 16 straight games to the Washington Wizards at the Capital One Arena. The Pistons’ last win in Washington came on Jan. 18, 2014.

#1 Minnesota Timberwolves at the Scotiabank Arena

Lastly, the Timberwolves have the longest active losing streak in a single arena. Minnesota has lost a whopping 19 straight games against the Toronto Raptors at the Scotiabank Arena. Their last win in Toronto came on Jan. 21, 2004.

