8 NBA teams to go 0-15 or worse in a month ft 2023-24 Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons made NBA history in November for all the wrong reasons. They finished the month with a winless record, becoming the eighth team in league history to go 0-15 or worse in a calendar month during a season. It was a disappointing experience for Pistons fans hoping for a different pace than the previous season.

With the return of Cade Cunningham from his season-ending leg injury and the upside in Ausar Thompson's game, Detroit Pistons fans had a lot to be excited about entering this season. The organization also hired former Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams to instill a culture change in the franchise.

However, the results have not gone how the organization and the fans would have liked, as they are currently 15th (2-17) in the Eastern Conference standings with a winning percentage of .105.

That said, here's a look at the eight NBA teams that went 0-15 or worse in a month.

8 NBA teams that went 0-15 or worse in a month

8) Golden State Warriors - January 1985

In January 1985, the Golden State Warriors had a 0-15 record in that month. The team finished the regular season with a 22-60 record. They were 12th in the Western Conference standings with a winning percentage of .268.

7) Orlando Magic - December 1991

Before landing Shaquille O'Neal as the first overall pick in the 1992 NBA draft, the Orlando Magic struggled in winning ball games. It was the most evident in December 1991 when the team went 0-15. They finished the season with a 21-61 record and were in 14th place in the Eastern Conference standings. Additionally, the team had a .256 winning percentage.

6) Detroit Pistons - November 2023

This year's Detroit Pistons is the latest NBA team to be part of this list after their 0-15 record in November. Despite being in a back-and-forth game with the New York Knicks on Thursday night, the team still crumbled late in the fourth quarter to drop another ball game.

5) Utah Jazz - March 1982

In March 1982, the Utah Jazz had a disastrous stretch of a 0-16 record. They finished the season in ninth place (25-57) in the Western Conference standings with a .305 winning percentage.

4) Cleveland Cavaliers - January 2011

Before they finally captured a championship in the 2016 NBA Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers had one of the worst stretches in franchise history in January 2011. They had a 0-16 record in that month and were 15th in the Eastern Conference standings by the end of the season.

3) Charlotte Hornets - April 2012

Back when they were still called the Charlotte Bobcats, the Hornets were 0-16 in April 2012. Their winning percentage was at .106, with Kemba Walker as a rookie. They were last in the Eastern Conference standings with an abysmal 7-59 record.

2) Philadelphia 76ers - November 2015

Second on the list is the Philadelphia 76ers, who were 0-16 in November 2015. A 10-72 record finish in the season was the icing on the cake for this unit, as it was another rough season for Sixers fans before they finally reached the Joel Embiid era. Additionally, they also had a .122 winning percentage.

1) Memphis Grizzlies - March 1996

Lastly, the Memphis Grizzlies had the worst stretch for an NBA team during March 1996 for their 0-17 record. Their final regular season record was 15-67 and a winning percentage of .183.