8x All-Star Dwight Howard puts $11.25 million Atlanta Estate on the market for big gains

Former NBA star Dwight Howard is set to lose over $25 million on his luxury estate. He has listed his European-style mansion in Suwanee, Georgia, for $11.25 million, significantly less than the reported $40 million spent on its construction.

Fox 5 Atlanta reported on Friday that the 14-acre property is listed by Kelly Anderson of Engel & Völkers Atlanta.

The mansion, which is now around 15 years old, may be valued at an amount significantly lower than its construction cost. However, it represents a neat profit of close to $3 million for Howard, who reportedly purchased the estate for $8.8 million in 2016.

According to Engel & Völkers Atlanta, the estate spans 32,000 square feet across a 14-acre area and has 10 bedrooms, 12 full baths and nine half baths. It also hosts six kitchens, a game room, a movie theatre and a luxurious private gym. The property also hosts a heated, saltwater swimming pool and has six interior and exterior fireplaces.

The property also contains an entire room dedicated to housing exotic snakes.

Dwight Howard also owns a 700-acre farm in Georgia

Dwight Howard has previously said that he takes a keen interest in farming and purchased a 700-acre farm in Georgia, where he intends to retire.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated in 2017, Howard said:

"My dad grew up in the country, and whenever we drove to my grandma's house, I was always fascinated by the farms we passed, how neat everything was."

Howard added that he intends to utilize the farm for the benefit of the community and to extend the farm towards educational research, too.

"Everything is going to be organic, no pesticides. ... This will be a place for my kids and their kids but also the community," Howard said.

Howard's basketball career appears to have reached a standstill, having not been in the NBA or any other competition for around a year.

