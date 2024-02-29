9 NBA players to record triple-doubles on birthdays ft. Luka Doncic

NBA superstar Luka Doncic recorded a 30-point triple-double on Wednesday as the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Toronto Raptors, 136-125, on his 25th birthday. He also had 16 assists and 11 rebounds in the game.

With this win, the Mavericks improved to a 34-25 record, solidifying their playoff position in the Western Conference. Doncic's performance on Wednesday also made him just the ninth player in NBA history to achieve a triple-double on his birthday.

Here is the full list of NBA players who have recorded a triple-double on their birthday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

9 NBA players to record triple-doubles on their birthday

#1, Oscar Robertson

Oscar Robertson recorded two triple-doubles on his birthday, Nov. 24. The first occurred when he turned 24 in 1962, with 28 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, while the second was when he turned 27 in 1965, with 29 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists.

#2, Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis made history by becoming the first NBA player ever to achieve a triple-double with blocks on his birthday. He recorded 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 blocks on his birthday in 2018.

#3, Andre Iguodala

Andre Iguodala had a 10/10/10 triple-double on his birthday in 2012, when he was still a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. He turned 28 that year.

#4, Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic has played in only two birthday games so far. In his most recent one in 2021, when he turned 26, he achieved a triple-double with 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

#5, Jason Kidd

Jason Kidd (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Jason Kidd recorded a triple-double on his 28th birthday on March 23, 2001, with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists.

#6, Darrell Walker

On his 29th birthday in 1990, Darrell Walker had an outstanding performance against the Boston Celtics, recording 12 points, 10 rebounds and 17 assists as his Washington Bullets defeated the Celtics, 115-108.

#7, Chris Webber

Chris Webber posted a triple-double with 23 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in a 118-108 victory for the Washington Bullets against the Golden State Warriors on March 1, 1997, his 24th birthday.

#8, Boris Diaw

Boris Diaw (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

On his 24th birthday in 2006, Boris Diaw achieved a triple-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists. Diaw, who had only six triple-doubles in his career, managed to secure four of them in that season alone.

#9, Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic and Jason Kidd (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The newest member of this group is Luka Doncic, who, on his 25th birthday on Wednesday, recorded 30 points, 16 assists, and 11 rebounds. This accomplishment placed him in the same category as Kidd, now the Mavericks coach, as players who have recorded a triple-double on their birthday.