9 NBA teams that need a 6th man

In the NBA, having a solid roster of starters goes a long way. But it cannot be denied that the presence of a reliable sixth man gives any team’s campaign a huge boost.

A sixth man is a player who comes off the bench to provide an offensive spark or maintain momentum for their team. These players are typically the first to be called by a coach when a starter needs a break. They may or may not play the same minutes as the starters but their impact on the game is undeniable.

At the end of every season, the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award is given to the best player who excels in this valuable role.

Here are nine NBA teams that could use a reliable sixth man for the 2023-24 season:

#1. New York Knicks

Immanuel Quickley will play a key role for the New York Knicks as a sixth man.

The New York Knicks found a solid floor general last season when they got Jalen Brunson from the Dallas Mavericks.

The Villanova product had a banner year in his first season in the Big Apple, averaging career-highs of 24 points and 6.2 assists per game, while helping steer the Knicks to a playoff appearance.

To fully reap the benefits of his impact on the team, however, he needs a reliever who can sustain the same level of play consistently. This is where a guy like Immanuel Quickley will come into play. In 81 games last season, he posted numbers of 14.9 PPG, 4.1 RPG and 3.4 APG – stat lines, if maintained, should help New York’s campaign.

#2. Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics have the reigning Sixth Man of the Year winner in Malcolm Brogdon, who will continue to play an important role in that spot for the rejigged roster of the squad.

With Marcus Smart gone, Brogdon will be relied upon to steer the second unit of Boston from the guard spot. Last season, he averaged 14.9 PPG, 4.2 RPG and 3.7 APG. But more than the numbers, his veteran leadership was also a huge help.

#3. Los Angeles Clippers

The LA Clippers have a solid starting crew when healthy, bannered by Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, and just need steady guys to contribute from the bench.

Guard Norman Powell played that role to a T last season and he will continue to be relied upon to do the same in the 2023-24 campaign. He averaged 17 points per game last time around and proved to be more valuable when the team’s resident stars went down with injuries.

#4. Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks ended last season on a whimper after dominating the league in the regular wars, booted out in the opening round of the playoffs.

For their redemption tour, they will need every help they can get beyond the starters. And this is where a guy like Bobby Portis will come very useful from the bench. The Team USA member averaged a near double-double of 14.1 PPG and 9.6 RPG in 70 games for Milwaukee in spelling resident star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

#5. Sacramento Kings

From the bench, Malik Monk (L) helped the Sacramento Kings surprise last season.

The Sacramento Kings surprised many with their spirited run last season that saw them take the then-world champions Golden State Warriors to the limit in the opening round of the playoffs.

A primary reason for that was the wide contributions the team got not only from the starters but also from the auxiliaries. If Sacramento gets to sustain that, a return trip to the playoffs is not totally left field. Malik Monk (13.5 PPG) should be among those to fit the sixth-man role perfectly.

#6. Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors enter the upcoming season shored up with future Hall-of-Famer Chris Paul in its fold. It remains to be seen whether he will start or come off the bench but if he plays the sixth man role it will be huge for the campaign of the Warriors.

The leadership and experience of "CP3" is going to be a boon to the team, which still has the core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Last season, Paul averaged 13.9 PPG, 8.9 APG and 1.5 SPG for Phoenix, numbers that could do wonders for Golden State’s bench.

#7. Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks middled for much of last season and to avoid being in the same predicament this time around, reliable men from the bench are needed.

The Hawks have it solid with Trey Young and Dejounte Murray at the backcourt. But quality plays from a guy like Bogdan Bogdanovic (14 PPG and 40.6% 3-point percentage) will surely be added help.

#8. Washington Wizards

Jordan Poole off the bench for the Washingon Wizards? Why not.

The Washington Wizards have decided to restructure its roster big time this offseason, letting go of All-Stars Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis.

They have a lot of new players in their fold, including Jordan Poole from the Golden State Warriors. It is not yet sure whether he will be a starter or will come off the bench.

But if he does play as a sixth man, Washington is not going to be short-changed as Poole has extensive experience in the role while with the Warriors, which he helped win the NBA title in 2022.

#9. Miami Heat

The Miami Heat was the biggest surprise last season after making it all the way to the NBA Finals as an eighth seed in the East and not boasting of a stacked lineup. They did it by playing as a complete team, from the starters all the way down to the 12th man on the bench.

If they are to get the same success, it has to be on the collective once again, with players like Caleb Martin (9.6 PPG) and Duncan Robinson (6.4 PPG) figuring prominently from the bench.