9 players in NBA history to record triple-double on Christmas Day

NBA fans are anxiously awaiting Christmas Day, and for more than one reason. In addition to the holiday, fans will be treated to a full slate of action. Things will tip off in the morning with a showdown between the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks. Things will then shift over to the Western Conference, where the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets will collide.

In the afternoon, fans will then be treated to a historic showdown between two longtime rivals, the Boston Celtics and LA Lakers. And finally, in the evening, the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat will match up in the Eastern Conference before the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns close out the night.

As we anxiously await this year's Christmas Day lineup of games, let's take a look at nine players who have recorded Christmas Day triple-doubles.

Nine NBA players who recorded triple-doubles on Christmas

#9: Draymond Green

Back in 2017, Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors clashed with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers for a big Christmas Day matchup. The game notably included Kevin Durant, who led the team on offense with 25 points, while Draymond Green recorded a triple-double.

Throughout the game, Green recorded 12 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, putting him in elite company as one of nine players to record XMAS triple-doubles. Green also notably holds the distinction of also having another triple-double with only rebounds, assists and steals.

#8: Kemba Walker

On December 25th, 2021, Kemba Walker became just the seventh player to record a triple-double on Christmas. The triple-double occurred during the New York Knicks' 101-87 win over the Atlanta Hawks, marking their first Christmas-day win in over a decade.

Walker's triple-double in 2021 was notably the first since Draymond Green's in 2017. He recorded 10 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists in the win; however, as many have pointed out, the Hawks were significantly undermanned without Trae Young taking the floor.

#7: James Harden

Last season, James Harden became the 9th player in history to record a 20-point, 21-assist triple-double. In addition, the Christmas Day triple-double that saw him record 11 rebounds put him in elite company alongside some true legends of the sport.

The game also saw him tie the Philadelphia 76ers single-game assist record, helping the team edge out the LA Clippers 119-114. To date, the. 21 assists recorded by Harden stand as the former MVP's career-high.

#6: Nikola Jokic

In the Denver Nuggets' Christmas Day win over the Phoenix Suns in 2022, Nikola Jokic recorded a triple double that saw him make NBA history. The 41 points, 15 rebound, and 15 assist performance cemented him in history with the most points ever scored in a Christmas-Day win.

With he and the Nuggets looking to go back-to-back in the NBA Finals, the team will have the chance to pick up an inter-conference win over the Warriors. Currently, Jokic and the Nuggets boast one of the best records in the West, while the Warriors sit just outside of play-in contention in 11th place.

#5: John Havlicek

An eight-time NBA champion, John Havlicek had an extraordinary run with the Boston Celtics that saw him named to the NBA All-Star Team a whopping 13 times. During his career, which spanned from 1962 to 1978, he recorded two triple-doubles on Christmas Day, according to NBA.com.

While games weren't broadcast on TV during Havlicek's day, his performance made him one of the first three players to ever record an XMAS triple-double. The other two players to do so notably accomplished the feat more than once, just like Havlicek.

#4: Billy Cunningham

Much like John Havlicek, Billy Cunningham recorded two Christmas Day triple-doubles during his famed career. According to NBA.com, he recorded two Christmas Day triple doubles, earning him a spot in NBA history.

Unfortunately, much like John Havlicek, Billy Cunningham's career took place during the 'dark ages' of the NBA, when games weren't nationally televised. Over his career, which spanned from 1965 to 1976, Cunningham won an NBA title in 1967 while also earning three All-Star selections.

#3: LeBron James

LeBron James is the NBA leader in points and games played on Christmas, with 460 points over 17 games. Along with Dwyane Wade, he is tied for the most wins on Christmas with 10, putting him in elite company.

His 2010 triple-double marked just the fourth Christmas triple-double in NBA history. His performance against the LA Lakers on Christmas Day remains one of the most impressive of all time given the blowout win for he and the Miami Heat. In the win, he recorded 27 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

#2: Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook stands alone as the league leader in triple-doubles, with 198 total throughout the course of his career. Over his 198 triple-doubles, one of his most famous came on Christmas Day after he recovered from a meniscus injury.

He accomplished the feat in 2013, when he and the OKC Thunder played the New York Knicks. During the game, which saw the Thunder pick up a 123-94 win, Westbrook recorded 14 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

#1: Oscar Robertson

Oscar Robertson's record for most triple-doubles was long considered to be an unbreakable record. For years, it looked as though no player would ever replicate the success of The Big O until Russell Westbrook came along.

During his career, Robertson recorded four triple-doubles on Christmas; however, much like Havlicek and Cunningham, the games weren't televised. Although Robertson earned just one NBA title, he's widely viewed as one of the players who was most ahead of their time.

As we look ahead to this year's Christmas games, there are a number of players who could potentially record a triple-double. The most obvious, of course, is Nikola Jokic, who sits in fourth place among the league's all-time triple-double leaders.

In addition, one of the players who is more than capable of putting up a triple-double is Luka Doncic, who will play for an undermanned Phoenix Suns team. With the full-slate of games less than a week away, expect fireworks.