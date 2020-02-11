9 Players who are still on the payroll of NBA teams even after being out of the league

There are players in the NBA which are still getting paid even after being out of the league.

Long-term deals are always a risk for franchises, and in the modern-day NBA, many players prefer such long-term associations. These contracts become roadblocks for years to come if the player becomes redundant to the team in any way.

The most common end result of such cases are players being traded or waived. In case of the latter, several times, the package is divided into small installments over the next few years. So the player, even if not playing on the court, makes some moolah.

Let me take you through nine of such redundant players in the current system who are still making money out of their contracts.

#9 Larry Sanders

Milwaukee Bucks still owes Larry Sanders $1.9 million every year till 2022-23.

Larry Sanders made a roar in Milwaukee in 2012 before Giannis Antetokounmpo had even arrived. His campaign that year was quite successful as he averaged impressive numbers, becoming the part of some of the All-NBA rankings.

Milwaukee offered him a four-year, $44 million deal in haste, and that was the start of the decline. From getting involved in drug violations, fight scandals, and struggling with injuries, Larry's career was quite over, but not financially. Milwaukee Bucks decided to buy him out in 2015 and still owe him $1.9 million every year till 2022-23.

#8 Andrew Nicholson

The Blazers owe Andrew Nicholson $2.8 million every season till 2023-2024

Andrew Nicholson was the 19th pick of the 2012 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic- where he spent his four years(never averaging double digits) from 2012 to 2015.

In 2016, the Washington Wizards offered Andrew a four-year, $26 million deal, which was not a small amount considering the kind of numbers he had with the Magic. He played 28 games, averaging 2.5 points a game with the Wizards, and they sent him to the Brooklyn Nets at the trade deadline.

The Nets used him for just ten games and traded him to the Portland Trail Blazers where he was waived off eventually. The Blazers now owe him $2.8 million every season till 2023-24.

